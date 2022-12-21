NatWest Group becomes first UK bank to secure Science Based Target approval

NatWest Group has become the first UK bank to secure validation for its emissions targets from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), which late last week confirmed its plans to halve emissions by 2030 are in line with global climate goals to keep temperature increases below 1.5C.

The SBTi granted approval to a wide range of targets from NatWest, including pledges to cut its absolute Scope 1 and 2 operational emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 against a 2019 base line, increase its annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 69 per cent in 2019 to 100 per cent of its power use by 2025, and cut the bulk of its Scope 3 value chain emissions in half by 2030.

Significantly, SBTi's validation also covers NatWest Group's targets for its investment portfolio, which cover 79 per cent of its lending activities by outstanding exposure as at 31 December 2019.

For example, the bank is aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its residential mortgage portfolio by 49 per cent per square metre by 2030 from a 2019 base year and cut emissions from its commercial real estate sector within its corporate loan portfolio by 60 per cent per square metre by 2030 from a 2019 base year.

The group is also targeting a reduction in emissions from its electricity generation project finance portfolio by 76 per cent per megawatt hour by 2030 from a 2019 base year.

Similar targets cover investments in a range of industries, including transport, manufacturing, cement, aluminium, and iron and steel.

Crucially, the bank has also announced specific targets for its oil and gas, aviation, shipping, and agricultural lending activity, confirming it is aiming to shift the temperature trajectory of its corporate loan portfolio in such emissions intensive industries from 3.2C in 2019 to 2.3C by 2030.

Alison Rose, chief executive at NatWest Group, said: "I am delighted that NatWest Group has become the first UK bank, and one of the largest banks globally to date, to have science-based targets validated by the SBTi. This validation is an important step in our journey to implement our purpose-led strategy and ambition to be a leading bank in the UK helping to address the climate challenge."

She added that the targets would underpin the bank's first climate transition plan, which is due for publication in February 2023 and will support its ambition to at least halve the climate impact of its financing activity by 2030 and become net zero by 2050.

The news is the latest in a flurry of climate-related announcements from the UK banking sector, after HSBC last week announced it was ending financing for new oil and gas projects and Barclays increased its target for investments in climate-related start-ups.