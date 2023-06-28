CISL releases first nature targets guide for fashion industry

The University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), the Fashion Pact, and Conservation International have today launched the first industry-specific guide to help fashion brands reduce their impacts on nature by adopting Science Based Nature Targets (SBTN).

The new guide, titled Raising the ambition for nature: A primer on the first science-based targets for nature for the fashion, apparel, and textile sector, was released today at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen and provides a "critical introduction" for the fashion, textile, and apparel industry on how to set measurable nature targets.

The new guidelines form part of a two-year project, Transforming the Fashion Sector With Nature, which was funded by the Global Environment Facility.

The authors of the report worked in collaboration with the SBTN and Textile Exchange to develop a guide that is specifically tailored for the fashion industry, but which they hope can act as "a blueprint for other industries to take meaningful action on nature".

The report examines the fashion industry's dependence on natural resources and offers brands guidance on how to set science-based nature targets for the first time. More than 60 brands were involved with the report, including H&M Group, Chanel, Burberry, and Adidas.

"We are pleased to have been able to work with the Fashion Pact and Conservation International to develop the first ever guide to SBTN targets for a specific industry and how they might be implemented," said Eliot Whittington, chief systems change officer at CISL.

"This primer offers the fashion sector clear guidance on what it needs to do - an essential tool for one of the industries most reliant on and engaged with natural systems. We hope this paves the way for a transformation of the fashion, textiles and apparel industry and that other sectors will swiftly follow suit."

According to figures from United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) textile production accounts for 10 per cent of the world's carbon emissions and is "extremely dependent" on nature for raw materials and water.

The report highlights how according to numbers from Statista the fashion industry is worth $1.5tr a year in the US alone, but it warns that the industry continues to play a "substantial role" in nature loss, from cotton, leather, and polyester production all the way to the impact that paper packaging has on forests.

Scientists also estimate that 35 per cent of all microplastics found in the oceans can be traced to textiles, which makes the industry the largest single source of microplastic pollution.

The report details how there has been "unprecedented growth" in the sector over the past decades, with clothing production doubling between 2000 and 2014 and as such it anticipates the sector could grow to be worth $2tr per year by 2027, meaning impacts and dependencies on nature are only set to increase, further emphasising the need for the industry to shift towards more sustainable business models.

The report includes a series of recommendations which companies in the fashion industry can follow now to help tackle practices which harm nature.

For example, it advises brands to secure a better understanding of their company's impacts on nature by determining where they occur in the company's operations and across its value chain. Brands should also seek more granular data by starting to trace material sourcing back to the regional, farm or site level for different products or units, the report suggests.

Finally, it recommends brands join groups such as the SBTN Corporate Engagement Programme and Business for Nature which it praised for enabling businesses to contribute, test, learn, and share their experiences with technical experts.

"Thanks to the SBTN program, companies now have the chance of aligning biodiversity strategies with the latest available science and guidelines," said Helena Helmersson, chief executive of H&M and co-chair of The Fashion Pact.

"As part of the pilot, we will continue providing industry-wide input to the development of the SBTN guidance to reduce the impact of our entire sector, and we hope this work will inspire many others to follow. The Fashion Pact will continue playing an important role in bringing attention to challenges where we can come together and accelerating change in the industry."

Sebastian Troeng, executive vice president of conservation partnerships at Conservation International, said the fashion industry would have to transform itself in the coming years.

"Our clothes tell a story, not only about the individual, but about our society: who we are, what we value, and what we aspire to be," he said. "For generations, fashion has spread revolutionary ideas across vast distances - about women's empowerment, workplace equality, and now, environmental stewardship. This report represents a major stride forward for fashion, offering companies a science-based roadmap for determining what they take from nature - and how they can give back."

