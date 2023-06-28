AstraZeneca to invest $400m towards planting 200 million trees worldwide by 2030

AstraZeneca has expanded its global reforestation programme with an enhanced commitment to plant over 200 million trees worldwide by the end of the decade, backed by $400m of fresh investment.

The British pharmaceuticals giant has today unveiled plans for a host of new or expanded reforestation projects spanning over 100,000 hectares worldwide across Brazil, India, Vietnam, Ghana, and Rwanda, in a move aimed at supporting nature restoration and nature-based carbon removal.

The investment builds on the firm's AZ Forest initiative, first announced in 2020, through which it pledged to plant and maintain more than 50 million trees worldwide by the end of 2025 "in recognition of the strong connection between healthy people and a healthy planet".

Since then, the company claims to have planted more than 10.5 million trees encompassing around 300 tree species across Australia, Indonesia, Ghana, the UK, the US, and France. The programme includes some 470,000 trees planted in Scotland and England alongside Forestry England and Borders Forest Trust Scotland, it said.

But today's announcement marks a four-fold increase on its original goal, with the company now aiming to plant 200 million trees across six continents by 2030.

AstraZeneca said it would work with planting experts, local communities, and governments to deliver natural forest restoration and agroforestry at scale.

It said the reforestation drive would help create new skills and jobs in local communities, protect threatened and endangered species, and improve public health, with all projects set to be audited and assessed by independent, third-party expects such as the European Forest Institute (EPI).

The commitment also supports AztraZeneca's targets to halve emissions across its entire global value chain by 2030 against 2019 levels, on the way to achieving net zero by 2045 at the latest, as certified by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Under its SBTi goals, the firm is aiming to reduce its absolute Scopes 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 90 per cent by 2045. The global reforestation programme would then help to offset the roughly 10 per cent of the company's remaining emissions by that date.

"We are taking a science-based approach, and AZ Forest will remove around 30 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over about 30 years," said Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca's CEO.

"The twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss are damaging the planet and harming human health. Through AZ Forest, we are working with local communities and ecological experts to deliver reforestation at scale, as well as support biodiversity and sustain livelihoods."

Alongside the enhanced $400m commitment, AstraZeneca has also today published a "first of its kind" science-based framework for delivering "sustainable, resilient and locally-appropriate" landscape regeneration, aimed at supporting circular bioeconomy value chains and biodiversity.

Dubbed the CBA Principles for Regenerative Landscapes, the document has been developed in partnership with the EFI as well as the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA).

Speaking in an exclusive interview with BusinessGreen being published tomorrow, AstraZeneca's chief sustainability officer Juliette White said the CBA Principles were designed to "drive consistent action" and aligned with global standards and best practice on reforestation.

"The Principle drive the choices that we make about projects and programmes," White explained. "They drive a desire to make sure that we focus on local action, co-benefits, and long-term stewardship. That's where we have seen, I suppose, some other organisations coming under criticism - that they've looked at the front-end, rather than the lifecycle."

Chair of the CBA, Marc Palahí, said forests were key to fighting climate change, enhancing biodiversity, and "powering a circular bioeconomy that prospers in harmony with nature".

"Forests and trees are the backbone for life on our planet and the basis for human health and wellbeing," he said. "Through the design and delivery of public-private partnerships like AZ Forest, which are underpinned by a science-based and principles-led approach, we can mitigate the impacts of climate change and create economic and social value for local communities."

The AZ Forest programme is also designed to support the World Economic Forum's public-private initiative, through which partners are aiming to collectively restore and grow one trillion trees by 2030 worldwide.

