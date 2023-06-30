John Lewis Partnership becomes first UK retailer to win SBTi backing for net zero goal

The John Lewis Partnership has set its sights on delivering net zero emissions within its own operations by 2035, ahead of achieving the same target across its entire supply chains by 2050, after becoming the first UK retailer to secure independent validation for its climate goals from the Science-Based Targets initiative, it announced yesterday.

The British retail group - which encompasses both John Lewis and Waitrose outlets nationwide - said its SBTi net zero goal demonstrated its "clear commitment to play our part to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5C as called for in the Paris Agreement".

The company also claimed it was "the first retailer in the world" to secure SBTi validation for targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from forests, land, and agriculture, which make up a significant chunk of its climate footprint alongside emissions generated directly from operating its stores and product manufacturing.

The announcement follows the John Lewis Partnership's Plan for Nature last autumn, which sets out a range of efforts to "significantly reduce" the impact of its businesses' commercial activity on the natural world.

"Reaching net zero by 2050 means transforming our business in every way, from how we design our goods to last, how we and our suppliers power our farms, factories and stores, and how we make it easier for our customers to make more sustainable choices," said Marija Rompani, director of sustainability at the John Lewis Partnership.

"To be the first retailer globally to set forest, land and agriculture science-based targets gives us great pride. It will be the bedrock of our plans to protect and restore nature and tackle the climate crisis over the years to come."

The firm said it was already working to "sharply decarbonise" across its business through a number of sustainability initiatives, such as transitioning its smaller vans to electric vehicles, and shifting its larger lorries and trucks to run on biomethane.

Where possible, it is also looking to convert all gas boilers currently used to heat its stores to electric-powered heat pumps, in addition to producing 100 per cent renewable electricity to power its entire operations.

Moreover, the firm said it was looking to add energy efficiency data to its online catalogue to aid greener consumer choices, trial, and test climate-friendly farming practices that can help to unlock natural carbon storage opportunities, and to larger Waitrose suppliers to set their own net zero targets.

Simon Winch, environment lead at the John Lewis Partnership, said the seal of approval from the SBTi gives the business "great confidence in the targets and our plans".

"But we know this is only the start," he added. "The validation of our science-based targets will turbocharge the change needed in our business to transform how we operate and help ensure that the world remains in sight of limiting global warming to no more than 1.5°C."

Other John Lewis Partnership projects include its work with the Department for the Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) to breed sheep that can create fewer methane emissions, and its efforts to sell lower impact climate products such as Nice Rice. It is also increasingly stocking regeneratively-farmed products, in part thanks to Waitrose's partnership with the Ellen MacArthur foundations Big Food Redesign Challenge.

John Lewis said it is also looking to prioritise circulatory in how it designs its products and services such as offering fashion rental for occasion and children's wear, as well as developing product standards for longevity, recyclability and use of more sustainable materials.

Luiz Amaral, SBTI's CEO, welcomed John Lewis' fresh net zero commitments yesterday which he said "match the urgency of the climate crisis and set a clear example that their peers must follow".

"Climate science tells us that we need rapid and deep emissions cuts if we are to achieve global net zero and prevent the most damaging effects of climate change," he said.

