Global briefing: General Motors plans $2.3bn investment in giant battery factory
SABIC targets entire value chain with SDG-aligned strategy
Petrochemicals giant, which is majority owned by Saudi Arabia, unveils green targets as part of SDG-aligned sustainability roadmap
Global briefing: New York Yankees come out to bat for climate change
Oil and gas majors announce investments in carbon-cutting technologies
Low emission cement, high efficiency vehicle engines and carbon capture and storage technology will receive support from group's $1bn joint investment fund