Oil giants fund research into mobile carbon capture from ships at sea

Could CO2 from ships be captured on the go?

Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) teams up with tanker operator Stena Bulk to evaluate potential of capturing CO2 from shipping

A coalition of oil and gas majors are eyeing up the potential to capture carbon dioxide emissions from ships out at sea, teaming up with global tanker owner and operator Stena Bulk to evaluate the feasibility of technology they claim could play a key role in decarbonising the hard-to-abate sector.

The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) - which represents 12 of the world's largest oil and gas companies including BP, Shell, Exxon, Chevron, Aramco, and Petrobras - on Friday revealed it is funding research alongside Stena Bulk into mobile carbon capture on board ships out at sea.

The project aims to evaluate the technical and economic challenges involved in capturing CO2 from ships cruising the oceans, and is in part an extension to OGCI member Saudi Aramco's research which it claims has successfully demonstrated carbon capture on board heavy-duty trucks on roads, it said.

"Carbon capture will play an important role in reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions, but there's no reason it needs to be limited to stationary applications," said Michael Traver, head of OGCI's transport workstream. "Expanding carbon capture to long distance marine shipping could help accelerate its use, while addressing a difficult to abate sector of the transport industry."

OGCI claims mobile carbon capture technologies aboard ships could help the global shipping sector reach its current climate target to cut emissions by 50 per cent by 2050, from a 2008 baseline - a goal that has faced criticism from green groups for lacking ambition.

The research itself is also likely to provoke renewed criticism of the OCGI's priorities, given it focuses on CCS technologies that would in effect prolong the use of fossil fuels to power ships, rather than on alternative, low or zero carbon shipping fuels that could transition the sector away from fossil fuels altogether.

But Stena Bulk's president and CEO Erik Hånell argued it was "increasingly evident that we need to evaluate as many potential solutions as possible that might help decarbonise the industry".

"Carbon capture might be such a solution with the potential to play a key role in this transition, and this feasibility study presents a unique opportunity for us to work with some of our key customers to understand and assess the technical and economic challenges involved in making carbon capture work onboard vessels," he said.

The global shipping sector is responsible for around 2.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, and has received flak over its failure to come up with a detailed, ambitious plan to decarbonise in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

In 2018 the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) - the UN-affiliated body which oversees the global shipping sector - agreed a draft target to cut global emissions by at least 50 per cent by 2050 compared to 2008, alongside targets to cut the average carbon intensity by at least 40 per cent by 2030.

However, details of the strategy have yet to be fully thrashed out, and crunch negotiations over how the industry should go about meeting its near-term 2030 climate goals are set to kick off today at the IMO, amid concerns from green groups that current proposals amount to an "empty shell".

Meanwhile, the OGCI today announced that its members have collectively reduced the cut their absolute upstream methane emissions by 22 per cent since 2017, shrinking the methane intensity of members' upstream oil and gas to operations to 0.23 per cent. It surpasses its target to cut methane intensity to 0.25 per cent by 2020, and as such the OGCI has set stricter goal of 0.2 per cent by 2025.

Moreover, the group claims to have cut its carbon intensity by seven per cent collectively since 2017, as it pushes towards its target for a 13 per cent cut.

However, carbon intensity targets have faced increasing criticism from green groups, as organisations can potentially still increase their overall emissions by expanding their business while reducing the CO2 intensity of their operations.