Oil and gas majors claim progress against greenhouse gas goals

Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) releases annual progress report detailing efforts to cut methane emissions and step up clean tech investment

A coalition of global oil and gas majors have claimed they have made progress towards their collective methane and carbon dioxide targets over the past two years, as 12 of the world's largest oil majors step up efforts to bring their upstream greenhouse gas emissions closer into line with the Paris Agreement.

The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) - which represents major firms such as BP, Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Saudi Aramco, Petrobas, and others - yesterday published its annual report detaling progress againsts its green targets and spending from its joint $1bn climate investment pot.

Boasting direct emissions of 678 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, the 12 firms represent 1.4 per cent of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, and produce over a quarter of the world's oil and gas, according to the report.

The analysis confirms that overall OGCI member companies reduced their aggregate absolute Scope 1 operated greenhouse gas emissions, both upstream and downstream, by one per cent in 2019, bringing reductions to four per cent since 2017.

For methane specifically, a far more potent greenhouse gas than CO2, OGCI said its members collectively reduced their aggregate absolute emissions, including both upstream and downstream, by 22 per cent.

They have also cut their collective upstream methane intensity by a quarter since 2017, including a nine per cent fall in 2019, to reach 23kg of emission per barrel of oil or gas, putting OGCI on track to meet its "near zero" methane intensity ambition, it said.

Moreover, OGCI pointed to progress against its carbon dioxide targets over the two year period, achieving a seven per cent reduction - 21 million tonnes of CO2 - since 2017 to reach an intensity of 21.1kg per barrel. The coalition said it was on track to meet its CO2 intensity goal of 20kg per barrel by 2025.

The OGCI and its members have faced fierce criticism from environmental campaigners for the scale of their efforts to decarbonise, with emissions reduction targets tending to focus on cutting emissions intensity from the production of oil and gas, while avoiding targets to reduce Scope 3 emissions from the use of their products. In addition, most companies continue to spend far more both individually and collectively on further oil and gas exploration than on clean technologies and green energy, fuelling fears amongst investors that they could be burdened with massive stranded assets if demand for oil and gas falls as clean technologies enter the mainstream.

Exxon this week announced a writedown of up to $20bn, triggered by the falling oil prices and constrained demand projections sparked by the coronavirus crisis but amplified by ever more bullish demand projections for electric vehicles and renewables.

However, in yesterday's report, the OGCI argued that its members were stepping up efforts to respond to the fast-evolving energy transition, highlighting how its 10-year, $1bn+ climate fund has grown its portfolio to 19 companies, supporting the development of low carbon fuels, emissions monitoring systems, and carbon capture and storage (CCS), among other low carbon services and technologies.

Elsewhere, the report also details OCGI's efforts to ramp up CCS hubs, of which it is supporting four around the world - including on Teesside in the UK - as well as developing CCS for use out at sea to cut emissions from international shipping.

The update follows a series of moves by some OGCI members to announce new net zero emission targets in various forms, which have been broadly welcomed by investors while also raising questions over how quickly and effectively some of the world's most carbon intensive businesses can transform into net zero emission operations.

Commenting on the latest OGCI report, Shell CEO Ben van Buerden said becoming a net zero emissions energy business was "a huge task", but reiterated his view that the industry had to embrace the transition to cleaner technologies and business models.

"The business plans that we have today will not get us there, so our plans must change over time as society and our customers also change, and Shell is already changing. " he said. "And short term targets, like the one for 2025 agreed by the OGCI, are essential to achieving long term progress. This short term target means real action right now, and that's exactly what the world needs."