Can world football tackle its growing emissions bootprint?

clock • 8 min read
Credit: The New Weather Institute
Image:

Credit: The New Weather Institute

As the game is increasingly hit by extreme weather, new research warns its growing carbon footprint and sponsorship deals with the world's biggest emitters are only adding to the problem

Football is at risk of plummeting to the bottom of the league table in the global fight against climate change, with the long term future of the sport facing significant risks unless serious climate action...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Vauxhall partners with EV charging group JOLT for free charging initiative

Lego builds up carbon removals portfolio with £2m investment

Most read
01

Reports: Bezos Earth Fund ends support for SBTi

05 February 2025 • 3 min read
02

Microsoft to purchase more than seven million tonnes of carbon credits from Chestnut

31 January 2025 • 4 min read
03

Study: Could a 'Farage Effect' inadvertently help boost support for electric vehicles?

04 February 2025 • 3 min read
04

CBI chief urges UK to 'ignore the siren call of protectionism and climate scepticism'

05 February 2025 • 8 min read
05

RenewableUK: Co-locating batteries, green hydrogen and offshore wind 'critical' for UK energy security

04 February 2025 • 3 min read

More on Climate change

Paris Agreement: UK formally submits NDC climate targets for 2035
Climate change

Paris Agreement: UK formally submits NDC climate targets for 2035

Ed Miliband confirms submission of 'early and ambitious' target to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 81 per cent against 1990 levels

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 January 2025 • 5 min read
BBC commits to 'low-carbon future' in first Net Zero Transition Plan
Climate change

BBC commits to 'low-carbon future' in first Net Zero Transition Plan

Broadcaster's inaugural Transition Plan sets out pathway to achieving net zero by 2050, in line with climate and nature reporting frameworks

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 January 2025 • 2 min read
Study: Nature-based climate solutions can successfully slash livestock farming emissions
Climate change

Study: Nature-based climate solutions can successfully slash livestock farming emissions

Analysis of on-farm interventions argues nature-based solutions are more effective than tech-based interventions in reducing emissions reduction while delivering biodiversity gains

Amber Rolt
clock 28 January 2025 • 4 min read