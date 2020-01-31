Carbon Tracker: Climate policy action could halve value of new oil projects

Influential think tank argues governments could soon be forced into an abrupt net zero policy shift that would threaten value of oil assets

Oil companies could face a sharp fall in the value of their new fossil fuel projects over the next five years if nations come forward with the climate policies required to keep the world on track with the goals of the Paris Agreement, a new analysis today by Carbon Tracker indicates.

The latest report from the influential think tank assesses what it calls the 'inevitable policy response' from governments as pressure to tackle the climate crisis and shift their economies towards a net zero footing over the coming decade intensifes at the same time as clean technology costs continue to fall.

The analysis reiterates Carbon Tracker's long-standing view that as countries adopt decarbonisation strategies and targets in line with the Paris Agreement the investors risk being left with a raft of stranded assets as demand for fossil fuel infrastructure starts to fall.

Moreover, the longer nations put off setting more ambitious climate action strategies in place, the greater the risk of stranded assets as governments are forced to perform a sudden "handbrake turn" in pursuit of deep decarbonisation, the report warns.

Government climate commitments currently put the world on track to an estimated 2.8-3C of warming by the end of the century, far above the Paris Agreement targets of 1.5C or 'well below 2C'. As such nations are under pressure to enhance their pledges ahead of COP26 later this year with a number of major economies widely expected to come forward with more ambitious emissions reduction plans and long term net zero targets.

Carbon Tracker's latest analysis stresses that oil companies basing their future investments on 'business as usual' government policies are in danger of seeing the value of their new projects halving as tougher climate policies take effect.

"We do not know when or how an inevitable policy response will come, which makes it hard for companies to plan," explained report author Andrew Grant, senior oil and gas analyst at Carbon Tracker. "However, they risk being left with stranded assets if they assume governments will not take forceful action to limit climate change. Preparing in advance and aligning their investment with climate targets will deliver the highest returns for the lowest risk under any outcome."

The report assesses the impact of a "forceful, abrupt, and disorderly" policy climate response from governments from 2025, which it concludes could seriously impact the value of oil and gas projects due to enter production over the next five years.

Business-as-usual demand for oil would see the global market grow at 0.6 per cent per year up to 2025, but if a sudden climate policy response takes place at that point it could result in oil prices and demand plummeting by 2.6 per cent a year through to 2040, which would halve the value of oil projects green lit before then, the report forecasts.

US oil giants are the most exposed to risk of a sudden climate policy response and oil price spikes, the report states, noting that ExxonMobil, followed by ConocoPhillips and Chevron, are particularly at risk of seeing valuations eroded. Also facing sizable risks, albeit not nearly as high as for US oil firms, are European companies BP and Repsol, while Shell, Total and Eni are deemed to be exposed to lower levels of risk thanks to the cost profile of their latest projects. The least exposed to the financial risks associated with falling oil prices is Saudi Aramco, due to its relatively low cost oil production, Carbon Tracker argued.

In order to guard against these climate policy risks, the think tank warns investors to demand a higher rate of return from oil majors to compensate for the risks associated with firms pursuing new fossil fuel projects that rely on higher oil prices. The analysis will also provide further ammunition for those investors increasingly calling on oil majors to curb new oil production plans and step up investment in clean technologies.

The longer nations put off delivering more ambitious plans to tackle climate change in line with the Paris Agreement, the greater the risk oil companies will face stranded asset, the report notes.

"We believe that higher cost, higher risk oil companies are more likely to underperform in the energy transition, thereby carrying a greater potential to destroy shareholder value," it states.