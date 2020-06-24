Samsung
What happened with Samsung's smartphone upcycling program?
The consumer electronics giant is exploring useful second life applications for older phones and gadgets collected through its e-waste initiatives
Samsung and Bulb take aim at household CO2 with energy monitoring tool
Companies claim new tool will enable householders to monitor their energy use and carbon emissions while on the go from phones or tablets
Samsung Electronics promises 100 per cent renewables switch
South Korean electronics giant aims to source green energy for all its operations in China, Europe, and the US by 2020
Fairphone and Apple top green electronics league table
Greenpeace says its rankings show big names such as Samsung and Amazon must demonstrate 'greater ambition' on renewables, resource use and hazardous chemicals
Apple pledges to pursue use of 100 per cent recycled materials
IT and electronics giant says it will 'one day' stop mining raw materials to make its iPhones and laptops in latest Environmental Responsibility Report
Samsung unveils recycling plan for faulty Note 7 smartphones
Electronics giant recalled millions of phones last year after reports of battery faults, but had not until now divulged its plans for their disposal
Could Samsung recycle its recalled Note 7 smartphones?
Electronics giant Samsung recently had to recall its Note 7 phones due to issues with combusting batteries, but how recyclable are they?
Shell added but Samsung loses out in 2016 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Annual shake-up of DJSI sees Intel Corp, Samsung and British American Tobacco all deleted from world group
Samsung Electronics snaps up $450m stake in Chinese EV pioneer BYD
Investment gives Samsung a two per cent stake in Chinese electric vehicle giant
Samsung 7MW turbine set to become offshore training hub
World's most advanced demonstration turbine in Levenmouth, Scotland to become open access research hub after purchase by ORE Catapult
Three things green tech firms can learn from the smartphone wars
What's true for the iPhone rings true for others finds lawyer Andrew Riley
Samsung gets green light and £6m for giant offshore wind turbine
Scottish-South Korean renewable energy ties strengthened as part of trade mission
Samsung digs up controversial tin mine links
Electronics giant confirms it is investigating supply chain ties to mining activity blamed for environmental degradation
Samsung confirms offshore wind HQ for Fife
Plans to install 7MW demonstration turbine in spring this year take a major step forward
LG, Samsung see energy efficiency marketing pay off
Sales of Energy Star "Most Efficient" products are soaring. What has attributed to this success?
How an upstart helped Samsung beat the iPhone in energy efficiency
A small start-up made a big difference by transforming the market for cell phone displays
How toxic is the iPhone 5?
Samsung comes top of a new ranking based on the concentration and presence of toxic chemicals in mobile phones
Samsung buys into UK carbon capture plant
Korean giant takes 15 per cent stake in 2Co's Don Valley Power Project in South Yorkshire
Samsung to plough $7bn into green energy centre
Complex on west coast of Korea will house construction facilities for wind turbines and solar batteries
Samsung sets sights on Macedonian wind farm
South Korean industrial giants target booming East European renewables market
Samsung ramps up clean tech investment plan
South Korean electronics giant announces plan to invest more than $16bn in LEDs, solar cells and electric vehicle technologies
Samsung beefs up presence in US solar market with Californian deal
Firm to build 130MW of capacity in deal with Pacific Gas and Electric
Samsung big winner as Ontario signs multibillion-dollar clean energy deal
Consortium to build 2,500MW of wind and solar power capacity as part of $6.6bn project