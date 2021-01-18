CES 2021's Green Highlights: Solar-powered TV remotes, electric air taxis, and balcony beekeeping
Taking place virtually for the first time, the annual Consumer Electronics Show once again featured a host of emerging clean technologies - BusinessGreen takes a look at some of the most eye-catching developments
Every year it is the top event in the calendar for gadget geeks and cutting-edge tech enthusiasts, featuring an array of innovations from both global brands and one-man-band start-ups alike. But while...
Impossible Foods brings former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres onto board
Appointment follows year of explosive growth for the plant-based 'meat' company, which has said it aims to eliminate the need for animal agriculture by 2035
EN+ Group vows to achieve net zero emission aluminium and energy production by 2050
Firm claims carbon reduction targets are most ambitious unveiled to date in hugely energy-intensive aluminum sector
Octopus Energy launches 'world's first' tariff to get cheaper when its windy
The move follows the energy innovator's acquisition of wind turbines in south Wales and Yorkshire