Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta join drive to slash CO2 from phones, laptops, and speakers

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Carbon Trust is working with tech giants to tackle the climate impact of internet-connected devices

A raft of the world's biggest tech companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook-owner Meta, have teamed up with the Carbon Trust in a bid to decarbonise internet-connected devices such as phones,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Not enough time: PwC warns G20 countries are not decarbonising fast enough to meet 1.5C goals

Mission Possible: New decarbonisation strategies for aluminium, ammonia, and steel unveiled

Most read
01

Reports: Government to delay or ditch landmark Energy Bill

15 September 2022 • 7 min read
02

BCG acquires environmental consulting firm Quantis

15 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Earth is our only shareholder': Patagonia overhauls ownership to 'help fight the climate crisis'

15 September 2022 • 4 min read
04

'World's biggest': Drax inks pioneering carbon removals deal with Respira International

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
05

Fitch raises thermal coal price predictions as energy crisis deepens

21 September 2022 • 2 min read

More on Technology

Study: Renewables make record contribution to global grids
Energy

Study: Renewables make record contribution to global grids

Bloomberg's latest Power Transition Trends highlights latest milestone for global renewables industry, but warns fossil fuel emissions are continuing to rise

Amber Rolt
clock 22 September 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: Infarm
Technology

Over 20 vertical farming firms launch sustainability manifesto

Firms backing the Vertical Farming Manifesto and Identity Statement also promise to set industry-wide sustainability standards

Amber Rolt
clock 21 September 2022 • 4 min read
Tevva and Volvo rev up hydrogen truck plans
Automotive

Tevva and Volvo rev up hydrogen truck plans

Leading manufacturers move forward with plans to bring new hydrogen-fuelled trucks to market

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 September 2022 • 3 min read