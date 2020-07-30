European Metal Recycling unveils renewables, EVs and efficiency targets

EMR becomes first plastic and metals recycler to join RE100, EV100 and EP100 corporate climate initiatives

European Metal Recycling (EMR) and semiconductor foundry TSMC have this week become the first companies in their respective sectors to embrace green business inititiatives led by global non-profit The Climate Group's

EMR, a global recycler of plastics and metal, has become the world's first recycling business to join all three of The Climate Group's programmes - RE100, EV100 and EP100 - committing it to stretching green targets over the next 10 years.

By 2030 the firm plans to switch all its sites to 100 per cent renewable electricity, electrify 100 per cent of its car and light commercial vehicle fleet and 50 per cent of its small heavy goods vehicles, and deliver a 10 per cent increase in enegy efficiency, it said.

Helen Clarkson, CEO at the Climate Group, welcomed the firm's pledges, which come off the back of its recenly announced target to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

"As a metal recycling company [EMR] have the potential to make a big impact on corporate climate leadership," she said. "EU figures indicate that using recycled raw materials, including metals, cuts CO2 emissions by some 200 million tonnes every year. By converting their fleet to electric and switching to renewable and efficient power, EMR are setting a strong example for others in their industry."

It follows Taiwan semiconductor supplier TSMC's announcement that it has joined the RE100 inititiave, pledging to reach 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2050. It is the world's first semiconductor company to join any of The Climate Group's initiatives, a move which could heap pressure on its competitors in the semiconductor industry - which include Samsung - to follow suit.

The latest commitments mean RE100 boasts more than 240 corporate members which have pledged to switch their operations to 100 per cent renewable power.

"As the world's first semiconductor company to join RE100, TSMC hopes to call the industry to action and push sustainability forward together, answering the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and working hand in hand to overcome the difficult challenges that humanity faces," said TSMC Chairman Mark Liu.

Taiwan has invested heavily in renewable energy in recent years, becoming a regional leader in offshore wind and setting a goal of generating 20 per cent of electricity from renewables by 2025.

"Four years ago, TSMC joining RE100 in Taiwan seemed unthinkable," said Nate Maynard a research associate at the Chung-hua Institution for Economic Research. "Now, thanks to strong policy foundations its possible for even Taiwan's largest companies to join. Taiwan has already made a name for itself manufacturing for the world, and now as more companies join RE100 it can be known as a renewable energy hub."