Could Brexit Britain let EV manufacturing opportunites slip through its fingers?
Major new report urges policy-makers to embrace demand- and supply-side incentives to drive EV innovation and manufacturing in the UK, or risk trade frictions driving economic and environmental opportunities overseas
The development of zero-emission and autonomous vehicle technologies present significant growth and employment opportunities for the UK, but policy-makers must be proactive in supporting the fledgling...
George Eustice named Environment Secretary in cabinet overhaul
Farming, Fisheries and Food Minister wins promotion to top job at Defra where he will be responsible for delivering government's post-Brexit environmental and agriculture legislation
BP - Balancing Petroleum?
BP's dramatic net zero pledge may lack some key details, but it marks yet another important step forward for global decarbonisation efforts
Alok Sharma lands joint role as Business Secretary and COP26 President
Former International Development Secretary set to have a major hand in delivering net zero as well asUK's preparations for the global UN climate summit in Glasgow later this year
Rishi Sunak replaces Sajid Javid as Chancellor in shock reshuffle, as Green Budget plans loom
Javid's shock resignation from the Treasury comes just a month before the Budget, which had been expected to feature a host of green tax and spending announcements