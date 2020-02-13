Could Brexit Britain let EV manufacturing opportunites slip through its fingers?

The UK risks falling behind other countries in EV and autonomous vehicle innovation
The UK risks falling behind other countries in EV and autonomous vehicle innovation
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Major new report urges policy-makers to embrace demand- and supply-side incentives to drive EV innovation and manufacturing in the UK, or risk trade frictions driving economic and environmental opportunities overseas

The development of zero-emission and autonomous vehicle technologies present significant growth and employment opportunities for the UK, but policy-makers must be proactive in supporting the fledgling...

To continue reading...

More on BusinessGreen

More news

BP - Balancing Petroleum?
BP - Balancing Petroleum?

BP's dramatic net zero pledge may lack some key details, but it marks yet another important step forward for global decarbonisation efforts