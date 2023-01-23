Study: 93 per cent of investors now consider sustainability in real asset investment decisions

More than 90 per cent of global institutional investors actively consider ESG and sustainability in their real assets investment decisions, with 17 per cent considering it a critical factor, new research from Aviva Investors has revealed.

The asset manager's fifth annual Real Assets Study surveyed more than 500 global institutional investors, including pension funds, insurers, and global financial institutions that together represent more than $3.5tr in assets.

The study found that with half of institutional investors having a net-zero commitment in place, 28 per cent of respondents said that they were looking to invest in real assets in order to capture positive ESG impacts, compared to just 17 per cent three years ago.

The report also revealed that 67 per cent of institutional investors feel that they have a responsibility to invest sustainably. More than three-quarters, or 79 per cent of respondents, said they would favour a fund or strategy which prioritises financial returns whilst integrating ESG factors.

This preference for a returns-based approach was found to hold true for 90 per cent of investors in North America, compared to 71 per cent of European and 82 per cent of Asian investors. In addition, investments supporting the energy transition are expected to secure the best financial returns according to 56 per cent of the respondents, as well as being the most likely to provide the best ESG impact, according to 50 per cent of respondents.

According to the report, respondents consider greenwashing to be the biggest material risk to invest in sustainable real assets, ahead of their concerns over valuations, which 44 per cent said were a factor.

Daniel McHugh, chief investment officer for real assets at Aviva Investors, highlighted that while concerns about high valuations feature prominently in the study's responses, just 22 per cent of investors said that they see climate-related obsolescence as the most material risk they face.

"Currently, capital pricing models do not adequately capture new factors such as this in their numbers, which carry material risk for investors. That has to change," he warned. "As the market looks at assets through a net-zero lens, even prime assets could become vulnerable. Investors must be alive to how quickly - and to what extent - obsolescence could accelerate and the potential impact it could have on portfolios."

In related news, a new report released by global non-profit climate disclosure platform CDP today revealed how companies are twice as likely to disclose their environmental impact when targeted by shareholders.

CDP's 2022 Non-Disclosure Campaign featured participation from 260 financial institutions which called on around 1,500 companies to disclose their environmental impacts.

The findings showed the number of companies asked to report on forests and water security increased in 2022 - by 35 per cent and 51 per cent - which according to CDP showcases how financial institutions are becoming more aware of the need to address both the climate and nature crises.

The move led to increased disclosure rates in these areas, with companies approached to provide information on forest policies found to be 3.2 times more likely to respond, while companies asked to provide information on water security were 2.2 times more likely to disclose such information. CDP said that the progress was "particularly encouraging" in the run up to the UN 2023 Water Conference in March.

"This campaign shows the power of direct engagement," said Claire Elsdon, CDP's global director of capital markets. "Financial institutions are more aware of their role in tackling the economic threats posed by the climate and nature crises.

"By pushing companies in their portfolio to disclose - some of which have huge environmental impacts - they can kickstart a fundamental and positive change in how businesses operate."

Some of the brands which disclosed their environmental impact on forests and water for the first time as a result of investor engagement included Mitsubishi Logistics, Costco, Honda, Levi Strauss, and Samsung SDI.