'Paradigm shift': How investors' retreat from coal is gathering pace

The Covid-19 risis has catalysed the decline of coal
The Covid-19 risis has catalysed the decline of coal
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The coal industry's biggest cheerleader is about to be ousted from the White House and now leading infrastructure players are pledging to no longer provide infrastructure for coal fired power plants

The long term outlook for the coal market has been gloomy for some time, but in the past week the full scale of the existential threat facing the sector has been hammered home on multiple fronts. President...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news