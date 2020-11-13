'Paradigm shift': How investors' retreat from coal is gathering pace
The coal industry's biggest cheerleader is about to be ousted from the White House and now leading infrastructure players are pledging to no longer provide infrastructure for coal fired power plants
The long term outlook for the coal market has been gloomy for some time, but in the past week the full scale of the existential threat facing the sector has been hammered home on multiple fronts. President...
Vattenfall and Viridor team up for district heating push
Companies to work together to harness heat from waste to energy facilities
Tesco and Low Carbon to build three new solar farms in UK by 2021
New agreement is part of Tesco's commitment to use 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030, and is set to save 30,308 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year
AI has the potential to turbocharge net zero efforts - we must embrace it
To decarbonise as efficiently as possible humans and machines must work together, and the government has a key role in making that happen, writes Arup's Will Cavendish