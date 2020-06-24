RWE
Government promises to make grid more resilient following power cut probe
BEIS promises action to make grid more resilient will support decarbonisation
Winds of change: RWE and E.ON tie up renewable supply agreement
Deal covers 892MW of wind generation capacity from farms originally built by E.ON as part of firm's £3.3bn investment in UK renewables over past decade
'A new chapter': RWE to ditch coal and target carbon neutrality by 2040
German energy giant promises phase out of fossil fuel generation and 'huge investments' in renewables, storage and green gas
RWE to close 1.5GW Aberthaw B coal plant next year
RWE cites 'challenging' market conditions as it announces plan to close 1.5GW coal plant by end of March next year, taking UK coal power plant fleet down to four
'No longer have a place': RWE cancels major coal investments
German energy reveals it is cancelling future coal investments, including major new plant planned for its site in Niederaussem
Innogy steps up clean tech investment amid 'turbulent year'
German energy giant hails investment in cleantech start-ups, but laments challenging year as earnings slip amid 'unusually low' wind levels
Global Briefing: Japanese energy giant fires up coal divestment plan
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Green powerhouse: E.ON agrees to acquire Innogy from RWE in €43bn deal
Complex deal promises to reshape European energy market, as utility giants respond to renewables shift
Former Big Six bosses urge energy industry to 'accept and embrace' rapidly changing clean energy market
Former energy industry leaders warn Big Six they risk stranded assets unless they embrace move towards renewable, smart, and localised generation
Report: European energy giants putting $14bn of earnings at risk through fossil fuels reliance
CDP analysis finds 14 major utility firms set to miss carbon budgets due to heavy reliance on fossil fuel power generation
Innogy launches EV business
German energy giant announces new plans to become 'leading solution provider' for EV charging infrastructure across Europe and US
Carbon psychology: Three clever ways to boost energy efficiency in the workplace
Study by npower and Centre for Economics and Business Research claims UK industry could save £860m through behavioural change among staff
Innogy to acquire Belectric Solar and Battery in green technology expansion drive
RWE's renewables unit agrees deal to buy German solar PV and battery specialists in bid to bolster its position in utility-scale solar and storage markets
RWE Innogy's £12m Cia Aig hydro scheme unveiled by Scottish minister
Official opening follows warnings from MSP Paul Whitehouse that hydro power sector is currently "at a crossroads" due to subsidy cuts
RWE split 'on track' as wind farms power uptick in generation
Power generation up five per cent thanks to new wind farms coming online and lower gas prices
RWE Innogy switches renewables focus to Turkey and Ireland, as UK onshore wind development put on ice
More than 500MW of clean power capacity has been paused or cancelled by RWE Innogy following onshore wind policy changes, as clean energy business turns its attention to new markets
RWE approves plans to split and create green powerhouse
German energy giant's supervisory board approves restructure plan which will see its renewable energy, grid and retail business areas pooled in a new subsidiary
RWE announces plans to split with creation of green powerhouse
German energy giant to emulate rival E.ON with proposed spin out of renewable energy, grids and retail business areas into new subsidiary
EU approves Lynemouth coal to biomass conversion
State Aid approval granted for plan to turn coal plant into 420MW biomass facility
ScottishPower and RWE plough millions into Lowestoft offshore wind port
Construction of Galloper and East Anglia One offshore wind farms will be based at Port of Lowestoft, providing boon to local economy
RWE revives Galloper offshore wind plans with new £1.5bn financing plan
Giant wind farm off Suffolk coast secures backing of Siemens Financial Services, Green Investment Bank and Macquarie Capital
RWE flicks switch on €2m power-to-gas energy storage plant
Innovative power plant can reserve excess electricity as hydrogen for use when generation dips
RWE's renewables profit more than doubles in first half of 2015
New wind farms in German North Sea boost RWE's profit from renewables, while group revenue declines
RWE to offer technical support to wider wind farm sector
German utility company offers other operators of wind farms access to its 24/7 wind control centre