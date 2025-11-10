RWE completes installation of recyclable blades at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

clock • 3 min read
Credit: RWE
Image:

Credit: RWE

Developer announces it is on track to finish turbine installation during the first half of 2026

Renewable energy developer RWE has passed a "major milestone" at its Sofia Offshore Wind Farm off the UK's East coast, after successfully installing 150 recyclable wind turbine blades at the 1.4 GW project....

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More on Wind

NESO launches consultation on offshore wind grid connection plan
Wind

NESO launches consultation on offshore wind grid connection plan

National Energy System Operator seeking feedback on blueprint for connecting over 50GW of new offshore wind power capacity to the grid

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 November 2025 • 2 min read
Study: Offshore wind capacity on track to triple globally by 2030
Wind

Study: Offshore wind capacity on track to triple globally by 2030

World on the cusp of 'next wave' of offshore wind growth despite headwinds, although many countries are still projected to miss 2030 targets, analysis finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 October 2025 • 5 min read
Study: Wind power cut UK energy costs by more than £104bn between 2010 and 2023
Wind

Study: Wind power cut UK energy costs by more than £104bn between 2010 and 2023

Report flags both 'substantial financial benefits' driven by wind power and fairness concerns given investment has lowered fossil fuel prices

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 October 2025 • 3 min read