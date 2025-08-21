'A landmark moment': RWE debuts recyclable blades at Sofia offshore wind farm

Deployment on 50 North Sea turbines hailed as first ever large-scale installation of recyclable blades in UK waters
Energy giant RWE has today hailed a major new milestone for the UK offshore wind industry, with the first last scale installation of new recyclable blades at its Sofia project in the North Sea. The...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis