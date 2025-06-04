One lawsuit has just helped melt the fossil fuel industry's defence against being held accountable for climate change

Huaraz is one of many cities in the Andes at risk of flooding as temperatures rise and glaciers melt – Credit: iStock
Legal action by a Peruvian farmer has signalled a shift in the global conversation, writes University of Oxford associate professor Benjamin Franta

There was a time when oil and gas companies happily linked themselves to the idea of planet-wide environmental changes. 'Each day Humble supplies enough energy to melt seven million tonnes of glacier!'...

Bank of England insists climate risk still 'part of our remits', despite claims of neglect
Bank of England insists climate risk still 'part of our remits', despite claims of neglect

UK central bank claims climate risk remains part of its work, despite allegations from former staff that efforts to shore-up financial resilience to nature and climate threats have been de-prioritised

Sorin Dojan
clock 03 June 2025 • 3 min read
'Triple dividend of resilience': Why climate adaptation is the 'smartest development investments available'
'Triple dividend of resilience': Why climate adaptation is the 'smartest development investments available'

Major new report from WRI examines the hidden benefits that can be unlocked through investment in climate adaptation

Amber Rolt
clock 03 June 2025 • 6 min read
'Another stark warning': Four billion people endured extra month of extreme heat over past year
'Another stark warning': Four billion people endured extra month of extreme heat over past year

Around half the world's population experienced an extra month of extreme heat over the past year, new study warns

Stuart Stone
clock 02 June 2025 • 5 min read