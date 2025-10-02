Co-op to power equivalent of 140 stores a year from Wales' largest offshore wind farm

Co-operative confirms deal to purchase 33GWh of clean power each year from RWE's Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm
The Co-op has announced a major new deal to purchase 33GWh of clean energy a year from Wales' largest offshore wind farm. Under the seven-year power purchase agreement (PPA), energy firm RWE is to provide...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis