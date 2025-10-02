Co-op to power equivalent of 140 stores a year from Wales' largest offshore wind farm

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
RWE’s Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm - Credit: Kevin Berry/RWE UK
Image:

RWE’s Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm - Credit: Kevin Berry/RWE UK

Co-operative confirms deal to purchase 33GWh of clean power each year from RWE's Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm

The Co-op has announced a major new deal to purchase 33GWh of clean energy a year from Wales' largest offshore wind farm. Under the seven-year power purchase agreement (PPA), energy firm RWE is to provide...

More on Wind

