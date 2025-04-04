Rampion 2: Government gives green light to giant 1.2GW Sussex offshore wind farm

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
The Rampion 1 offshore wind farm | Credit: iStock
Image:

The Rampion 1 offshore wind farm | Credit: iStock

90-turbine project expected to be up and running by 2030, providing a major boost to government's clean power mission

The government has granted approval for the construction of a major new offshore wind farm off the coast of Sussex, which it claims would put the country "within reach" of meeting its ambitious offshore...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Government gives green light to controversial Luton Airport expansion plan

'Our current system lets down both nature and growth': Defra preps green regulation shake-up

More on Wind

Rampion 2: Government gives green light to giant 1.2GW Sussex offshore wind farm
Wind

Rampion 2: Government gives green light to giant 1.2GW Sussex offshore wind farm

90-turbine project expected to be up and running by 2030, providing a major boost to government's clean power mission

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 April 2025 • 4 min read
Octopus Energy Generation acquires 10 per stake in 714MW East Anglia One offshore wind farm
Wind

Octopus Energy Generation acquires 10 per stake in 714MW East Anglia One offshore wind farm

Deal marks Octopus' seventh offshore wind acquisition, taking its total investment in the sector to $2bn

Amber Rolt
clock 03 April 2025 • 2 min read
Vattenfall gets green light for 100MW Scottish Highlands onshore wind farm
Wind

Vattenfall gets green light for 100MW Scottish Highlands onshore wind farm

Construction of 17 turbine project expected to begin in 2028, delivering enough clean power for 64,000 homes

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 27 March 2025 • 1 min read