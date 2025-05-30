Global Briefing: Major emitters can be held liable for climate risks, German court rules

Ruling makes legal history by confirming major emitters can be held liable for their share of emissions, while China ramps up overseas renewables investment and EU ratifies High Seas Treaty
A regional court in Germany has issued a landmark environmental ruling, after confirming major emitters can be held liable under the country's civil law for the consequences of climate change. In a...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis