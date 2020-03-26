renewable electricity
Bank of America becomes carbon neutral one year ahead of schedule
The US investment giant has switched to 100 per cent renewable electricity, cut emissions and bought offsets
'This is not playing games': BBC plans year of climate coverage
Digital, TV, and radio outlets will all run programmes dedicated to examining the climate crisis
PepsiCo plans 2020 shift to 100 per cent renewable electricity for US operations
Move will see the US join nine European countries where PepsiCo already meets 100 per cent of its direct electricity needs with renewable electricity
Green Bud: AB InBev inks major renewable energy deal
Brewing giant claims it has inked the largest pan-European corporate solar power deal in history
RE100 campaign tops 200 corporate members
US fashion giant Ralph Lauren becomes latest global business to promise to source 100 per cent renewable electricity
Study: Regions are leading the way on green energy generation
New analysis from The Climate Group and CDP highlights how many states and regions are decarbonising far faster than the global average
3M eyes 100 per cent renewable electricity as it joins RE100 drive
Manufacturing and mining giant is targeting 50 per cent renewable electricity across its global facilities by 2025 as an interim goal
Warrington Council inks pioneering solar deal with Gridserve
Construction of two large subsidy-free solar farms set to make Warrington Council the first local authority to run on 100 per cent clean power
UK power generation hits record low, renewables at record high
Annual Carbon Brief analysis confirms renewables provided a third of UK power last year, as energy efficiency gains continued
US energy giant Xcel Energy promises zero-carbon power by 2050
'Clean energy vision' will see supplier deliver 100 per cent carbon neutral electricity to homes across the US by 2050
BT closes in on 100 per cent renewable electricity
Telecoms giant claims it is within four per cent of 2020 target to power entire global operations with 100 per cent renewables
'Game-changer': World Bank unveils multi-billion dollar battery storage investment drive
Climate finance boost for developing nations also sees BlackRock partner with France, Germany, and philanthropic foundations to scale up renewables
'We can afford it': EV uptake and renewables surge to power 'massive expansion' of energy grids
But latest forecasts from risk managers DNV GL still predicts 50/50 split between fossil and non-fossil energy sources by mid-century, well short of Paris Agreement targets
'A revolution is underway': Five ways businesses can scale to 100 per cent renewables
More corporates are investing in and scaling up to 100 per cent renewable power - but how should businesses start out on the clean electricity path?
Apple, Akamai, Etsy and Swiss Re get together to buy clean power
Could co-operation between corporates simultaneously turbo-charge the renewables market and open it up to smaller energy users?
World Cup Final brought to half of homes with low carbon power
Renewables and nuclear met over half of UK power needs on Sunday afternoon, even demand spiked during half time of the World Cup final
IRENA: Renewable energy jobs pass 10 million mark globally
International Renewable Energy Agency report finds global clean energy sector created more than 500,000 new jobs in 2017, up 5.3 per cent on 2016
Northumbrian Water taps into 100 per cent renewable power
Green electricity deal with Ørsted means all 1,858 Northumbrian Water sites will run on green electricity