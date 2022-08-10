Ørsted extends 100 per cent renewable electricity target to all suppliers

European green energy giant Ørsted has set new expectations for all its suppliers to use 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2025, a move which it has said makes it the first energy company in the world to impose such requirements on its supply chain.

In an announcement this morning, the company revealed it is extending its existing 100 per cent renewable electricity target from its strategic suppliers to all the suppliers it works with. The move means it now expects all its suppliers to exclusively use electricity from renewable energy sources when providing products or services to Ørsted by 2025 at the latest.

The new targets could be achieved by suppliers in a number of ways, Ørsted said, including but not limited to investing in on-site renewable electricity assets, entering into power purchase agreements (PPAs) tied to renewable energy projects whose realisation depends on securing financing, or purchasing renewable electricity certificates.

Ørsted said that "renewable electricity is a readily available means to reduce emissions", but added that it will support its suppliers with renewable electricity procurement guidelines to help them select the best options for their business.

The commitment builds on Ørsted's existing supply chain decarbonisation programme, which was first established in 2020 and aims to deliver on the firm's goal of delivering net zero emissions by 2040.

The company said it has now reduced its Scope 1 and 2 direct emission intensity by 87 per cent since 2006 and is "well on track" to becoming carbon-neutral in its own energy generation and operations by 2025.

Ørsted said it is also working to address suppliers' emissions linked to component manufacturing, transportation, installation, and operation of renewable energy assets.

In order to reach the targets, Ørsted said it was relying on collaboration across the supply chain and the success of its suppliers in delivering on their own emissions goals.

"A sustainable future for our planet requires a rapid transition to renewable energy and limiting global warming to 1.5C. That's why the renewables industry must lead the pack by decarbonising its own supply chain," said Mads Nipper, Ørsted group president and chief executive.

"We recognise the efforts undertaken by all existing and new suppliers who share our ambitions and will commit to using 100 per cent renewable electricity. We look forward to working together to achieve this goal as soon as possible and to set a new gold standard for the renewable energy industry."

Ørsted first established its supply chain decarbonisation programme in 2020. It began working with its its strategic suppliers, who represent over 60 per cent of Ørsted's total procurement spend and the most high-impact carbon-intensive categories, to decarbonise its offshore wind supply chain.

As part of the programme, Ørsted set a clear expectation for its strategic suppliers to use 100 per cent renewable electricity in the manufacturing of wind turbines, foundations, cables, substations, and other components and services by 2025.

Ørsted said the aim of the programme was to quickly establish best practices that could then be extended to all suppliers.

According to Ørsted, within its first two years, the programme has already seen "significant progress" with a majority of suppliers involved having already adopted 100 per cent renewable electricity use. An additional 15 per cent of suppliers involved have committed to using renewable electricity exclusively by 2025.

Ørsted also recently joined the 1.5C Supply Chain Leaders initiative, a platform for leading companies to share their commitment and learnings from engaging with their supply chains to accelerate the transition to net zero emissions. Ørsted leads the initiative's 100 per cent renewable energy group.