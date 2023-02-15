'Obvious place to start': Isle of Man targets 75 per cent renewable power by 2026

The Isle of Man has today unveiled plans to generate 75 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2026, after Ministers gave the green light for state-owned electricity supplier Manx Utilities to start work on delivering 30MW of clean power capacity over the next three years.

Under the ambitious plan, publicly owned sites such as car parks and government buildings are being sized up for solar panels and wind turbines subject to planning approval.

Currently, most of the Island's electricity is generated using natural gas, supplemented by diesel, energy from waste, hydroelectric, and a subsea cable to England.

Current demand averages at around 40MW, peaking at 75MW in winter, and can fall to as low as 25MW at night during the summer.

However, Manx Utilities is confident a majority of the island's demand can be met through an expanded portfolio of wind and solar projects.

The island's chief minister Alfred Cannan said the announcement marks "a major milestone" in plans to make the Isle of Man a net zero nation by 2050 - a legally binding commitment made in 2021 - and to completely decarbonise electricity production by 2030.

"Electricity generation is the largest single source of carbon emissions in the Isle of Man, accounting for around 35 per cent of our annual total, so this is the obvious place to start with our decarbonisation plans if we are to make significant inroads, and quickly," he said.

"Thirty megawatts by 2026 is an ambitious and stretching goal for an island community, but one we must achieve if we are to play our part in tackling global warming and climate change."

Home to 85,000 people, the Isle of Man is the only nation in the world whose entire territory - across land and sea - is a designated UNESCO Biosphere, a "site of excellence" designed to foster the integration of people and nature for sustainable development.

"It [Biosphere status] is something we are understandably proud of and which presents opportunities, but it also comes with considerable responsibility," Cannan said. "But putting sustainability front and centre sends a signal to investors and those we seek to attract to our shores: it demonstrates that in addition to being a competitive, well-regulated and respected jurisdiction, the Isle of Man is also on course to be a green one.

"This is increasingly important to businesses and individuals. We cannot afford to stand still and risk being left behind."

The government hopes the new projects will reduce the Isle of Man's reliance on imported fossil fuels, minimise its exposure to energy market volatility worsened by Russia's war on Ukraine, and help slash the 236,000 tonnes of carbon emissions released in 2020 as a result of the country's fossil fuel-reliant energy system.