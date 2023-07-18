Green funerals could cut carbon emissions by 400,000 tonnes a year

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Green funerals could cut carbon emissions by 400,000 tonnes a year

Green technologies and tackling transport emissions could slash the funeral sector's sizeable carbon footprint, according to a new study

Your carbon footprint could outlive you, according to an in-depth new study that details how the funerals industry is responsible for hundreds of thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

The analysis from green funeral provider Full Circle Funerals and sustainability certification firm Planet Mark reveals how UK cremations alone generated 66,162 tonnes of carbon emissions in 2021, with natural gas-powered operations - the most popular form of service - one of the biggest sources of emissions.

Yet while cremations produce roughly the same emissions as providing over 100,000 homes with electricity for a year, the report found that funerals in receive little environmental policy support or guidance from government on how to decarbonise.

It argues that if the government ramped up policy support for the funeral sector to help it deploy low carbon technologies and curb emissions from transport it could slash emissions by up to 400,000 tonnes a year.

"Every day that passes is another lost opportunity for encouraging the technologies and processes necessary to allow people to choose a disposal method that aligns with their personal beliefs and saves significant amounts of emissions per year from an essential industry," said Planet Mark founder and CEO, Steve Malkin.

According to the report, the use of sustainable biofuel could reduce emissions associated with natural gas cremation by up to 99.9 per cent, while use of electricity from renewable sources could ultimately cut emissions to zero.

Moreover, the report found that carbon emissions associated with natural burial are minimal, especially if digging is done manually, without the use of machines or fuel.

Biodegradable bags were also found to be the least carbon-intensive burial material at 0.3 kg of carbon emitted per bag, as opposed to mahogany veneer coffins, which are the most carbon-intensive at up to 43.6 kg each.

However, when looking at the entire funeral process the analysis found that visits by mourners to a final resting place were one of the largest single sources of emissions.

Sarah Jones, Full Circle Funerals' director, said that funeral directors wanted to provide sustainable services but were often unclear on what steps to take to curb their environmental impacts. "This research identifies the technological opportunities that should be mobilised to ensure every environmentally conscious person can choose an environmentally friendly funeral," she said.

Planet Mark and Full Circle Funerals' report comes just weeks after Central Co-op - which operates a funeral fleet of 330 vehicles, including 77 hearses, serving more than 100 funeral homes - began the process of electrifying its vehicles with trials of two electric hearses and four electric limousines.

Moreover, in May Dutch start-up Loop Biotech launched an updated version of its "Living Cocoon" coffin made from hemp and mushroom-based materials which is designed to biodegrade in 45 days.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Annika Ramsköld: 'We need varied skills and backgrounds to create varied leadership'

Nature 2030: New campaign calls for end to 'vague' green election promises

Most read
01

'World first': Dale Vince touts plan for Ecojet electric airline

17 July 2023 • 3 min read
02

'British nuclear revival': Government officially launches Great British Nuclear

18 July 2023 • 5 min read
03

'Dangerous, missed opportunity': UK's official adaptation plan slammed by climate experts

18 July 2023 • 6 min read
04

Is net zero maximalism blinding us to the death of business as usual?

18 July 2023 • 7 min read
05

CBI: The UK faces 'ticking clock' to grasp £57bn green growth opportunity

16 July 2023 • 9 min read

More on Energy

Domestic oil and gas production would unlock funding for energy transition, fossil fuel firms tell government
Energy

Domestic oil and gas production would unlock funding for energy transition, fossil fuel firms tell government

Trade body for oil and gas sector argues it stands ready to invest £200bn by 2030 and deliver on net zero goals if it can secure a supportive policy environment

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 July 2023 • 4 min read
'Exponential deployment is now unstoppable': How the clean tech revolution is happening faster than you think
Energy

'Exponential deployment is now unstoppable': How the clean tech revolution is happening faster than you think

Today's analysis from RMI suggesting the global power system is on track for net zero emissions is hugely optimistic, but the assumptions underpinning it are surprisingly feasible

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 July 2023 • 11 min read
Battery energy storage: The key to a sustainable and secure power grid
Energy

Battery energy storage: The key to a sustainable and secure power grid

Grid connection bottlenecks, planning issues and high capital expenditure are holding back the roll-out of battery infrastructure in the UK, writes Masdar's Husain Al Meer

Husain Al Meer, Masdar
clock 13 July 2023 • 4 min read