Green funerals could cut carbon emissions by 400,000 tonnes a year

Your carbon footprint could outlive you, according to an in-depth new study that details how the funerals industry is responsible for hundreds of thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

The analysis from green funeral provider Full Circle Funerals and sustainability certification firm Planet Mark reveals how UK cremations alone generated 66,162 tonnes of carbon emissions in 2021, with natural gas-powered operations - the most popular form of service - one of the biggest sources of emissions.

Yet while cremations produce roughly the same emissions as providing over 100,000 homes with electricity for a year, the report found that funerals in receive little environmental policy support or guidance from government on how to decarbonise.

It argues that if the government ramped up policy support for the funeral sector to help it deploy low carbon technologies and curb emissions from transport it could slash emissions by up to 400,000 tonnes a year.

"Every day that passes is another lost opportunity for encouraging the technologies and processes necessary to allow people to choose a disposal method that aligns with their personal beliefs and saves significant amounts of emissions per year from an essential industry," said Planet Mark founder and CEO, Steve Malkin.

According to the report, the use of sustainable biofuel could reduce emissions associated with natural gas cremation by up to 99.9 per cent, while use of electricity from renewable sources could ultimately cut emissions to zero.

Moreover, the report found that carbon emissions associated with natural burial are minimal, especially if digging is done manually, without the use of machines or fuel.

Biodegradable bags were also found to be the least carbon-intensive burial material at 0.3 kg of carbon emitted per bag, as opposed to mahogany veneer coffins, which are the most carbon-intensive at up to 43.6 kg each.

However, when looking at the entire funeral process the analysis found that visits by mourners to a final resting place were one of the largest single sources of emissions.

Sarah Jones, Full Circle Funerals' director, said that funeral directors wanted to provide sustainable services but were often unclear on what steps to take to curb their environmental impacts. "This research identifies the technological opportunities that should be mobilised to ensure every environmentally conscious person can choose an environmentally friendly funeral," she said.

Planet Mark and Full Circle Funerals' report comes just weeks after Central Co-op - which operates a funeral fleet of 330 vehicles, including 77 hearses, serving more than 100 funeral homes - began the process of electrifying its vehicles with trials of two electric hearses and four electric limousines.

Moreover, in May Dutch start-up Loop Biotech launched an updated version of its "Living Cocoon" coffin made from hemp and mushroom-based materials which is designed to biodegrade in 45 days.

