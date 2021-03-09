'A complex puzzle': UKGBC launches guide on procuring renewable energy and carbon offsets

Slashing the carbon emissions of the UK's building stock is among the biggest obstacles facing the country as it races to reach net-zero

The guide responds to findings published at the end of last year that the bulk of new renewable energy purchases in the UK are having little impact on the country's overall carbon emissions

Construction and property management firms seeking to step up their efforts to slash the climate impact of Britain's building sector can draw on new guidance today, as the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) launches a new publication providing advice on procuring renewable energy and carbon offsets.

The guidance aims to tackle a conundrum revealed by findings last year from a report from the Committee on Climate Change, which suggested the procurement of renewable electricity in the UK is having a minimal impact on the country's overall carbon emissions, . The report explored how most of the renewable power being procured today by corporates either already exists, for example through an existing wind farm, or is supported by government subsidies, meaning it would likely have been built regardless of whether or not a corporate customer could be found. The analysis echoed Ofgem's conclusions that most green tariffs do not "provide additional environmental benefit beyond existing renewable generation".

To tackle this challenge, the new guidance released today includes a set of principles which firms can use to evaluate the quality of renewable energy proceurement routes, with the principal aim of creating "additionality" - that is driving a material increase in the UK's renewable energy capacity.

The guidance also outlines advice on the use of carbon offsets, urging firms to use them solely to compensate for "unavoidable emissions" in a timeframe aligned to the point of pollution, which it specifies as annual for operational energy, and at the point of completion for construction projects.

To help firms identify high-quality offsets, the guidance outlines how the environmental integrity of an offset is determined, the existing carbon standards that provide assurance of integrity, and how domestic carbon standards can play a role within organisational net zero strategies.

"Designing for reductions in whole life carbon and greater energy efficiency are just two pieces of a complex puzzle when it comes to our transition to net zero carbon buildings," said Julie Hirigoyen, chief executive at UKGBC, as she launched the new publication, which is titled Renewable Energy Procurement and Carbon Offsetting Guidance for Net Zero Carbon Buildings.

"This guidance marks an important step forward in helping the industry to deliver on our net zero targets, and ultimately respond to the climate crisis with buildings that are fit for the future," she added.

The guidance - which is designed to be used by building developers, designers, owners, occupiers, and policy makers - was developed by the UKGBC in collaboration with a task group of 32 industry experts. It forms part of the UKGBC's Advancing Net Zero Programme, launched in 2018 to help drive the low-carbon transition and help deliver the emissions reductions required from the construction and property developers if the UK is to meet its 2050 net zero goal.