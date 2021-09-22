Budweiser to trial 'ultra low carbon' beer cans across UK

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Budweiser
Image:

Credit: Budweiser

Partnership between Budweiser and aluminium and packaging specialists EN+, Elval and Canpack will see five million 440ml low carbon beer cans available cross UK this autumn

Budweiser Brewing Group has announced plans to trial "ultra-low carbon" beer cans in the UK , as it gears up to make five million 440ml cans available to drinkers across the country this autumn.

The UK branch of multinational brewing giant AB InBev has partnered with Russian low carbon aluminium producer Rusal - part of the En+ Group - Poland's Canpack, and rolled aluminium manufacturer Elval to develop the cans using zero emissions technology and renewable electricity, it revealed yesterday.

Budweiser claims the beer cans, which are made from a mix of recycled aluminium and "ultra low carbon" aluminium produced by Rusal, will have the lowest carbon footprint of any AB InBev Europe can, with production of the packaging traceable back to its source.

The cans will also be filled with beer produced at Budweiser's breweries in South Wales and Lancashire, which are powered using 100 per cent renewable electricity, the firm said.

"Like our consumers, we care about climate change, and want to make it as easy as possible for people to choose environmentally-friendly options in their day-to-day lives, whether it's enjoying a beer brewed with 100 per cent renewable electricity and locally sourced ingredients, or now in a low-carbon can," said Mauricio Coindreau, sustainability director at Budweiser Brewing Group UK and Ireland. "We're excited about this pilot, made possible thanks to the collaboration with our partners and this amazing technological breakthrough, and we look forward to being able to roll it out even further."

The partnership is the latest in a line of sustainability initiatives led by Budweiser, including removing plastic rings from its cans, using 100 per cent British grown barley and brewing every single can, bottle and keg of its beer with 100 per cent renewable electricity since January 2021.

Aluminium is more or less infinitely recyclable, and three quarters of aluminium ever produced is still in use today, according to EN+. However, a report earlier in the year found that Budweiser cans are among the most littered, with AB InBev being grouped in the top three companies for branded packaging pollution, which accounted for 33 per cent of the rubbish collected during the research.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

Addison Lee revs up plans for fully electric fleet by 2023

British Fashion Council: Halve consumer demand for new clothes to build greener industry

Most read
01

Jaguar Land Rover to offer electric rides to world leaders at COP26, government confirms

• 1 min read
02

'Hostile and highly opportunistic': Good Energy rebuffs Ecotricity's latest takeover offer

• 3 min read
03

Mark Carney-led offset market taskforce hands over reins to new governance body

• 5 min read
04

Study: UK leads world in floating wind energy, as global pipeline hits 54GW

• 3 min read
05

Sadiq Khan: All new London buses to be zero emissions

• 3 min read

More on Technology

'The energy sector was crying out for change': Octopus Energy's Greg Jackson on the future of energy
Energy

'The energy sector was crying out for change': Octopus Energy's Greg Jackson on the future of energy

Ahead of the recent dramas in the energy market, Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson spoke to BusinessGreen about how the sector has to adapt to technological and climate realities

Mike Scott
clock • 8 min read
Toryglen in Glasgow is the latest location to open an Asda refill store | Credit:Asda
Waste

Second Asda 'refill store' opens in Glasgow ahead of COP26

Products from household brands such as CIF, Kellogg's, and Yorkshire Tea will be available to buy unpackaged from the new store

Bea Tridimas
clock • 2 min read
Credit: BT
Net Zero Now

BT dials forward net zero goals to 2030

Company waves goodbye to 3G and PTSN networks as it looks to hit accelerated decarbonisation target

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock • 3 min read