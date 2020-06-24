Primark
Primark unzips first jeans made with sustainable cotton
High street fashion retailer launches first range of jeans made with material sourced directly from farmers in its Sustainable Cotton Programme
MPs demand fashion bosses come clean on industry's pollution impacts
Environmental Audit Committee writes to industry executives demanding more detail on how fashion retailers are mitigating their environmental impact
Primark publishes Global Sourcing Map in ethical supply chain push
Retail giant reveals locations of factories that supply over 95 per cent of its clothes, all of which are required to meet ethical and environmental code of conduct
Green pyjamas: Primark debuts first products made through its Sustainable Cotton Programme
Fashion giant says new range of women's pyjamas have been made using cotton sourced from an initiative that helps female farmers embrace environmental best practices
Primark: Sustainable cotton weaves together profit boost and environmental savings
Fashion giant provides annual update on sustainable cotton programme, revealing higher profits for smallholders and reduced water use