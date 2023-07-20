'Worn out': Price not an indicator of how long clothes will last, new research finds

Consumers have been urged to extend the life of the clothes that are already in their wardrobes after a new report challenged the perception that paying higher prices for clothes means they will last longer.

Durability tests on 65 items retailing from around £5 to £150 were carried out by environmental charity Hubbub, retail giant Primark, and the School of Design at the University of Leeds. The analysis found that price was not an indicator of how long clothes will last - with both high and low-priced garments securing durability ratings ranging from 'excellent' to 'very poor'.

The report, titled Worn Out: Is price an accurate indicator of clothing durability, saw The School of Design test the durability of denim jeans, hoodies, and t-shirts from a range of anonymised UK high street brands' women's and menswear ranges under controlled lab conditions, including repeat washing and visual assessments as well as specific technical tests for different clothing types.

It found that women's t-shirts priced under £10 outperformed one retailing at around £40, women's hoodies retailing between £11 and £20 ranked higher than those priced at just under £50 and around £100, and that only negligible differences were found for a pair of women's jeans priced at around £15 versus a pair selling at more than 10 times the price.

Moreover, a men's t-shirt costing under £5 was the second most durable of 17 garments tested, outperforming one with a price tag that was 10 times higher. Only menswear hoodies showed consistently higher performance from more expensive items than lower priced alternatives.

The results run counter to widely held expectations that expensive clothes last longer with research from Hubbub finding that two-thirds of Brits expect expensive clothes to last longer, with many looking after their clothes differently depending on how much they have paid.

Polling revealed Brits are 64 per cent more likely to hang up expensive garments after wearing and 62 per cent more likely to take time to remove spills and stains, while 54 per cent are willing to carry out repairs on more expensive items.

According to figures cited by on-demand repair and alteration business The Seam, extending the lifecycle of a garment by just nine months of active use decreases its carbon waste and water footprint by between 20 and 30 per cent.

Aoife Allen, director and fashion lead at Hubbub, called for more emphasis on durability in debates on the sustainability of the fashion industry. "This research highlights that the same level of care should be given to all garments, regardless of price, to extend their life as much as possible," she said. "Durable clothes reduce the need for replacement purchases, increase the chance of a longer second life and offer better value for money - a significant concern in the context of the current cost of living crisis.

"There is limited discussion amongst retailers about the importance of durability and little hard evidence readily available."

Lynne Walker, director of Primark's Primark Cares campaign, added that the retailer would continue to collaborate with partners to improve product durability and was pushing for the introduction of an industry-wide durability standard.

"We believe you should feel confident the clothes you buy can be loved and worn for a long time, no matter what the price," she said. "We know there can be a perception that more affordable clothes don't last as long but this research has challenged this and highlighted some of the factors that impact durability."

Primark has already developed a series of durability and repair standards designed to extend the life of its clothes and counter accusations its garments are instantly disposable and promote a 'fast fashion' model that leads to excess consumption.

Moreover, it recently joined a growing number of retailers in launching a first "circular" collection comprising clothes designed to be more durable, fully recyclable, and made from sustainably sourced materials.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.