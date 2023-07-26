'Insult to injury': H&M, Zara, and Primark among retailers accused of breaking clothing recycling promises

A host of leading fashion brands and retailers including H&M, Zara, and Primark have been accused of breaking their promises to recycle or reuse old clothing donated to their stores by UK customers, after a major investigation found that large numbers of these unwanted clothes were actually destroyed, abandoned in warehouses or sent to an uncertain future in Africa.

In response to growing concern over the environmental impact of the fashion industry, growing numbers of retailers have in recent years sought to implement take-back schemes for customers to return old, unwanted clothing that they then promise to reuse or recycle.

But in what it described as "the largest tracking investigation of its kind", the Changing Markets Foundation said it found the majority UK clothing donated to fashion stores that it tracked through these take-back schemes were actually shredded, burned or exported to Africa, where there also a high likelihood of these clothes being dumped or shredded.

The Dutch pressure group said it used Apple AirTags to track the journey of 21 'perfect condition' coats, trousers, jackets and other used clothes that it donated to take-back schemes operated by retailers such as H&M, Zara, C&A, Primark, Nike, The North Face, Uniqlo and M&S in stores across Belgium, France, Germany and the UK. It also tracked clothes that it posted through online retailer Boohoo's take-back scheme.

Yet despite many of these schemes carrying slogans such as 'Let's close the loop' (H&M), 'Give your clothes a second life' (C&A) and 'Let's complete the circle (North Face), the investigation found that almost three-quarters of the clothing items it tracked - 72 per cent - were shredded, burned or exported to Africa.

Overall, the investigation found that only three items in Europe were reused or ended up in a resale shop. Three of the 21 items tracked by the Changing Markets Foundation even ended up in Ukraine, where the pressure group said import rules had been relaxed since Russia's invasion of the country last year.

And, while most of the schemes explicitly promise not to scrap useable clothing, the investigation found that none of the named brands kept public records of the fate of the clothing being donated to them. Instead, they were found to simply pass clothes on to third-party companies which claim to specialise in the reuse, recycling and final disposal of the clothes.

Changing Markets campaign manager Urska Trunk described the promises made by these brands with regards to their take-back clothing recycling schemes as "yet another greenwashing trick on customers".

"Our investigation suggests that items in perfect condition are mostly destroyed, stuck in the system or shipped across the world to countries that are least able to deal with the vast torrent of used clothing from Europe," she explained. "The schemes add insult to injury by offering customers vouchers, discounts or points to buy more clothing, amplifying the fast fashion model that is overflowing with waste."

Among specific examples found in the investigation, the pressure group said a pair of trousers in good condition that was donated to Marks & Spencer's ended up on the scrap within just a week, while a skirt donated to H&M travelled 24,800 kilometres from London only to end up at a waste site in Mali where researchers said it appears to have been dumped.

Outside the UK, moreover, a pair of jogging trousers which were donated to European fashion brand C&A were found to have been burned in a cement kiln, according to the Changing Markets Foundation.

The investigation also highlighted that France and Netherlands already have legally binding reuse and recycling targets for used clothing.

In response to the investigation, Marks and Spencer said that while it did indeed throw away a pair of trousers donated via its take-back scheme, it insisted the incident was only a "one off", and that it had already taken action to prevent it happening again.

"Our Shwopping scheme helps divert unwanted clothes from landfill by enabling customers to donate their pre-loved clothes and textiles for our partner, Oxfam, to resell, reuse, or recycle," a spokesperson for M&S explained. "We have investigated and found this was a one off where the contents of the store's Shwopping Box were mistakenly collected by our resource management provider. We have taken action to prevent this happening again, including contacting all stores and rolling-out a new labelling system."

Meanwhile H&M Group's head of sustainability Leyla Ertur said the company took the findings "very seriously", as she conceded its take-back scheme had not lived up to its own "high standards" on reuse and recycling.

"We are humble to the fact that we and our previous partner in this case have not managed to live up to our own high standards," she said. "We agree with the report that it is a major problem in our industry and in others, that discarded products are not disposed of properly and become waste in different countries."

Representatives from Zara, C&A, Primark, Nike, North Face and Uniqlo were also contacted for comment on the investigation, but had not responded at the time of going to press.

Increasing regulatory efforts have been made to try and improve the traceability and sustainability of supply chains across Europe in recent years. For example, the EU is strengthening its waste rules in a bid to become the first world region to tackle fast fashion, in a move that could see end-of-life charges brought in for each item of clothing that brands sell.

But the Changing Markets investigation said draft legal text underpinning these proposed rules could still allow the same mistreatment of old clothes. It also pointed out that similar proposals for introducing an extended producer responsibility (EPR) scheme in the UK were rebuffed by the government in February.

"The UK also needs to make fashion brands accountable for clothing waste but this idea was recently buried by the current government," argued Trunk.

"They should set binding recycling and reuse targets that would help to shut down the kind of mistreatment of clothes our investigation has uncovered. Additionally, raising a high end-of-life fee on clothing would really drive the production towards better quality, longer lasting garments. Because fast fashion is addicted to cheap, plastic-based fibres, they should also tax those fibres too."

