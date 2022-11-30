Primark accelerates sustainable sourcing push

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Fashion retail giant says share of clothes including sustainable or recycled materials has almost doubled to 45 per cent

Primark has today published its first progress report on its 'Primark Cares' sustainability strategy, detailing how it is working to deliver on its goal of ensuring all its clothes boast green credentials by 2030.

The company said that a year on from the launch of the 'Primark Cares' strategy it has nearly doubled the share of its clothes that contain either recycled or sustainable materials where efforts have been made to reduce their environmental impact from 25 per cent to 45 per cent.

Lynne Walker, Primark Cares director, said the progress had been enabled by an expansion of the company's sustainability teams and work with suppliers that had helped "build the right foundations" to now deliver on the retailers' targets through to 2030.  

"Much of our focus has been on getting ourselves set up in the right way to meet the commitments we've made, which is why pilots and processes have been as important as the progress we've delivered during this first year," she said. "One year ago, we made a new promise to change the way we make and source our clothes, with a commitment to think differently about how we do business. To provide focus, we set deliberately stretching targets reaching to 2030.

"We've spent the last year investing in and growing our expert teams, collaborating in new ways within our own business and also with suppliers and partners to support our transformation. It's felt challenging at times and we know we're only getting started but one year in, we're more committed than ever to make more sustainable fashion affordable for all."

The report highlighted how the company had made progress on a number of fronts, including through its Primark Sustainable Cotton Programme (PSCP) which aims to train farmers to embrace environmental best practices.

Primark said 252,800 farmers have now been trained through the programme, meaning the company is on track to train 275,000 farmers by end of 2023. Moreover, almost 3,000 farmers from the PSCP participated in a pilot for the adoption of more regenerative cotton farming in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Forty per cent of all cotton clothing units sold by Primark now contain cotton that is recycled, organic or sourced through the PSCP programme, up from 27 per cent a year ago.

The report also points to further initiatives that are in the pipeline, as the company looks to reduce its environmental footprint. For example, a new Circular Design Training Programme that was piloted by 24 members of the Product team and six suppliers is to be scaled up in the next 12 months. Similarly, a Packaging Centre of Excellence has been established within the company to explore new ways to eliminate single-use plastic and non-clothing waste by 2027.

And the company confirmed it had developed a new renewable energy roadmap with partner RenEnergy and is recruiting carbon leads in Bangladesh, India, and China to support suppliers' efforts to reduce emissions in support of its goal to halve carbon emissions across its whole value chain by 2030.

In addition, the report reveals how the company is piloting a new framework for an enhanced durability wash standard with waste charity WRAP. The first version of the standard covers denim clothes and 60 per cent of the product tested so far has passed this new enhanced standard. 

The update comes as Primark and its peers in the fast fashion industry continue to face fierce criticism from environmental campaigners and some MPs, who claim the sector's resource intensive business model is likely to prove incompatible with long term net zero goals and as such more action is needed to curb the industry's environmental footprint and deliver more durable and recyclable clothes.

