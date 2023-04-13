Primark launches first 'circular' clothing collection

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Primark
Image:

Credit: Primark

Primark unveils collection based on its new 'Circular Product Standard' framework where products are designed to be long-lasting and fully recyclable

Fast fashion retail giant Primark has unveiled its first 'circular' clothing collection, with the company touting a range of new garments that are designed to be more durable, fully recyclable, and made...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Lego lays first bricks for $1bn 'carbon neutral' toy factory in US

'First of its kind': Rewilding education centre opens doors in Scottish Highlands

Most read
01

It is time for a rooftop solar revolution

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

Maeve Aerospace unveils new designs for emission-free electric aircraft

14 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

Are UK farmers 'illegally' burning and burying toxic plastic waste?

13 April 2023 • 7 min read
04

'National Mission': Labour touts green homes upgrade plan ahead of local elections

13 April 2023 • 3 min read
05

Fight them on the beaches: Could the squabble over sewage cause a stink at May's local elections?

14 April 2023 • 10 min read

More on Supply chain

Credit: LEAF
Supply chain

Aldi pledges to align UK produce with LEAF sustainable farming certification

Supermarket chain joins LEAF to help its growers advance their regenerative and sustainable farming practices

Amber Rolt
clock 04 April 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Supply chain

Leading UK supermarkets eye industry-wide food CO2 reporting standards

WRAP and WWF-UK join forces with eight of the UK's largest retailers to standardise greenhouse gas emission measurement and reporting for the food and drink sector

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 March 2023 • 4 min read
Vertical farmers Harvest London secure investment for third site
Supply chain

Vertical farmers Harvest London secure investment for third site

Foresight invests in London-based vertical farming firm in fresh boost for fast-expanding sector

Amber Rolt
clock 21 March 2023 • 2 min read