'Sustainability shouldn't be priced at a premium': Primark vows to halve carbon footprint in new green fashion push

Fashion giant Primark has today launched a sweeping package of new environmental goals, promising to halve its carbon footprint, switch to sourcing only recycled or sustainable materials, and enhance the durability of its products, all while ensuring its clothes remain affordable to a mass audience.

The retailer, which has faced fierce criticism from environmental groups in the past for its resource-intensive 'fast fashion' business model, said it was committed to changing the way its clothes are made while maintaining affordable prices so that everyone can "make more sustainable choices when shopping".

"This is a new and exciting chapter in the Primark story," said Primark CEO, Paul Marchant, in a statement. "Our ambition is to offer customers the affordable prices they know and love us for, but with products that are made in a way that is better for the planet and the people who make them. We know that's what our customers, and our colleagues, want and expect from us."

The new targets include a commitment to halve carbon emissions across the company's value chain by 2030, strengthen the durability of Primark clothes by 2025, ensure all its clothes are 'recyclable by design' by 2027, eliminate single-use plastics and all non-clothing waste by 2027, and make all clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials by 2030.

The company also today promised to work more closely with suppliers through its existing Sustainable Cotton Programme to boost biodiversity by training farmers to use more regenerative agriculture practices by 2030.

In addition, it said it would "pursue" a living wage for workers in the company's supply chain and support them with financial literacy training, and access to social protection by 2030. And it promised to step up efforts to promote equal opportunities for women and improve health and wellbeing for workers in the company's supply chain.

Marchant stressed the new goals would build on progress the company has made over the past decade to curb its environmental impacts. "This isn't the start of our journey," he said. "We've been working to become a more sustainable and ethical business for over 10 years. One in four of all the clothes we sell already come from our Primark Cares range of products made from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials."

However, he added that the new commitments "mark a significant acceleration in the pace and scale of change, requiring us to think differently about how we do business".

The new strategy is likely to spark fresh calls from green fashion campaigners for the company to adopt a more ambitious net zero emissions target and more aggressive timelines for curbing the impact of its products.

But Marchant stressed the company needed to work with the wider industry to embrace more sustainable approaches while taking steps to avoid increased costs for customers.

"We don't have all the answers and we know we can't do it alone," he said. "We're committed to work in partnership with the industry to drive real change at scale.

"We believe that sustainability shouldn't be priced at a premium that only a minority can afford. Because of who we are, we believe we have the opportunity to make more sustainable fashion choices affordable to all."