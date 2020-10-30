Primark eyes net zero value chain by 2050 as retailer signs UN Fashion Charter

Company has committed to slashing the emissions generated by its supply chain by 30 per cent by 2030 as it joins Adidas, Nike, Mango, and Chanel in supporting UN's sustainable fashion pledge

Primark has become the latest retailer to join the UN's Fashion Charter on climate action, committing to slashing its greenhouse gases by 30 per cent across its value chain over the next decade, with a view to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The high street retail giant said its commitment to the Charter would see it combat the supply chain emissions that make up the vast majority of its carbon footprint, and that it would soon be setting out a detailed decarbonisation pathway drawing on methodologies established by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

Primark joins more than 100 companies - including Mango, Levi Strauss & Co, Decathlon, Arc'teryx, Adidas, and Nike - which have signed up to the UN Fashion Charter. First established two years ago at the COP24 UN climate summit in Poland, the initiative aims to boost climate action within the carbon-intensive textile, clothing, and fashion industries.

"As a global fashion retailer, we are passionate about finding solutions to the challenges of climate change and recognise that there is always more to do," said Katharine Stewart, ethical trade and environmental sustainability director at Primark. "While we have big ambitions to make our business more sustainable, we also know that even our small changes can make a big difference, simply because of our size."

The goals mark a major milestone for the fashion retailer, which has previously faced accusations that its low-cost clothing helps fuel a throwaway, fast-fashion culture that drives up the amount of textile waste going to landfill.

Primark said it was already making "significant headway" on tackling its value chain emissions, having introduced a number of processes across its manufacturing, distribution and store operations geared at reducing its environmental footprint.

As well as introducing energy saving initiatives at its stores, the firm said it was taking steps to reduce the impact of its raw fabrics and materials - its largest source of supply chain emissions - by doubling the number of products on its shelves made using recycled materials to 40 million, extending its sustainable cotton farmer training programme, and last month launching its nationwide clothes recycling scheme for customers to donate unwanted clothes.

Primark also said it aimed to train 160,000 farmers in more environmentally friendly practices, boost the number of sustainable cotton products on shelves to 60 million items by 2022, and to help supplier factories monitor their energy usage and carbon emissions.