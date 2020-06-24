PPA
New software aims to drive transparency in renewable energy markets
Swiss start-up claims its new software will make negotiation of Power Purchase Agreements easier
Lightsource BP inks solar brick factory deal
Developer to provide solar power direct to Ibstock Brick in deal that should provide factory with around 30 per cent of its annual power demand
OVO snaps up stake in Renewable Exchange
OVO announces it has acquired a minority stake in Power Purchase Agreement specialist Renewables Exchange
Bristol Energy inks wind power deal with Thrive Renewables
Up to 3,000 homes in Bristol to benefit from renewable electricity produced by wind farms in Aberdeenshire and Suffolk
Growing the Corporate Power Purchase Agreement Market will help us to reach net zero faster
RenewableUK's Maf Smith explains how a new event could help catalyse the PPA market and drive the UK's net zero transition
Tesco strikes supermarket solar deal
SDCL is set to install 5MW of rooftop solar at Tesco stores across the country, with the supermarket buying the resulting green power via a Power Purchase Agreement
What makes Starbucks' latest clean energy transaction unique
The coffee chain is producing enough energy through PPAs to power 3,000 of its stores in the US
Anheuser-Busch 'signs' giant contract with the sun
The beverage giant announced that it's set to meet its renewable energy goals four years ahead of schedule, thanks to solar
Ripple Energy launches crowdfunding drive for 'unique' wind farm ownership model
UK start-up hopes to build first two onshore wind farms over the next two years from which its customers can directly source renewable electricity
Ørsted strikes UK's first offshore wind PPA deal with Northumbrian Water
Water supplier to buy 100MW per year of power produced by Ørsted's Race Bank offshore wind farm
Nike strikes deal for 40MW of Spanish wind power from Iberdrola
US sports brand announces its first European corporate power purchase agreement with Spanish electricity firm
Military operation: RAF Marham secures green power purchase deal in UK first
British military base will be first to run almost entirely on green electricity thanks to partnership with nearby Future Biogas AD plant
Five things we learned from Google's green power data dump
Google is intent on sourcing carbon-free energy 24 hours a day - but it's more difficult than it sounds
Deutsche Bahn's UK freight business switches to green power
DB Cargo UK, the UK's largest freight provider, now sources 100 per cent green power for all its rail sites and offices under new deal with SSE
Vodafone targets 40 per cent CO2 cut by 2025
Telecoms provider joins data storage giant Iron Mountain as latest corporates to sign up to RE100 initiative, promising 100 per cent renewable electricity use
Mars goes green Down Under
Power Purchase Agreement will enable food and confectionary firm's Australian arm to be powered by 100 per cent renewables by 2020
SmartestEnergy inks PPA agreement to kickstart construction on 10MW wind farm
Whirlwind Renewables breaks ground on Scottish onshore wind project following power purchase deal with SmartestEnergy
Raise a glass: US whiskey giant Brown-Forman toasts 30MW wind power deal
Maker of Jack Daniels, Chambord and Finlandia vodka claims it is first major US spirits and wine producer to commit to a renewables power purchase agreement
RE100: Corporates scale up renewables use in spite of policy barriers
RE100 reports accelerating progress towards 100 per cent renewable electricity among major global corporates
'World first': Australian university signs deal for 100 per cent solar power
Agreement puts University of New South Wales on track to become the first university in the world to be powered solely by solar
Another step forward for onshore wind
As the Green Investment Group makes its first European investment with a landmark Corporate PPA-backed wind deal in Sweden, the bank reflects on the evolving onshore wind market
SmartestEnergy launches 'trigger-based' PPA to boost green energy earnings
Being smarter about when to sell power can help clean energy generators offset falling revenues, energy supplier claims
Squeaky Clean Energy: The P2P platform cutting utilities out of the loop
Squeaky CEO Chris Bowden's P2P clean power purchasing platform is looking to disrupt the energy market by cutting out the middle man
Schneider Electric snaps up US renewable energy advisory firm
Acquisition aims to bolster corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) services for commercial and industrial companies