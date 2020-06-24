PPA

Tesco strikes supermarket solar deal
SDCL is set to install 5MW of rooftop solar at Tesco stores across the country, with the supermarket buying the resulting green power via a Power Purchase Agreement

Mars goes green Down Under
Power Purchase Agreement will enable food and confectionary firm's Australian arm to be powered by 100 per cent renewables by 2020

Another step forward for onshore wind
As the Green Investment Group makes its first European investment with a landmark Corporate PPA-backed wind deal in Sweden, the bank reflects on the evolving onshore wind market

