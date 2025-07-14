Iceland Foods' solar schemes to generate more than 3MW of clean power

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Iceland Foods
Image:

Credit: Iceland Foods

Company's Swindon and Deeside distribution centres to generate enough electricity to power an average Iceland store for nearly six years, as first phase of PPA comes online

Iceland Foods has revealed that two of its distribution centres are on track to generate 3MW of solar electricity and cut the frozen food retailer's carbon footprint by 550 tonnes of CO2 in their first...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: AI and digital twins can help onshore wind sector tackle delays and red tape

How Polytag is harnessing digital tracking to help brands see what happens to their packaging

More on Solar

UK and France set new solar generation records
Solar

UK and France set new solar generation records

Solar generation in the UK hits 14GW, providing nearly 40 per cent of the electricity mix

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 July 2025 • 2 min read
'New benchmark': 373MW Cleve Hill site becomes UK's largest operational solar farm
Energy

'New benchmark': 373MW Cleve Hill site becomes UK's largest operational solar farm

Solar farm in Kent becomes the largest currently online in the UK after beginning commercial operations

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 July 2025 • 4 min read
UK Solar Roadmap: Government sets out vision for 'solar rooftop revolution'
Solar

UK Solar Roadmap: Government sets out vision for 'solar rooftop revolution'

Industry-backed plan aims to scale up commercial, domestic, and large-scale solar installations in support of the government's 2030 clean power mission

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 30 June 2025 • 6 min read