'Stark misalignment': How pricing pressures have led to a slowdown in Europe's PPA market

clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New report from Pexapark attributes recent slowdown in number of clean energy PPAs to price divergence between developers and corporate customers - but could the energy storage boom spark a revival?

There has been a slowdown in the number of power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed across major European markets, which has been driven by a lack of pricing consensus between buyers and sellers. That...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

National Trust and Admiral insurance team up for natural flood prevention partnership

Study: Soil health is 'missing solution' in global climate efforts

More on Energy

'Stark misalignment': How pricing pressures have led to a slowdown in Europe's PPA market
Energy

'Stark misalignment': How pricing pressures have led to a slowdown in Europe's PPA market

New report from Pexapark attributes recent slowdown in number of clean energy PPAs to price divergence between developers and corporate customers - but could the energy storage boom spark a revival?

Amber Rolt
clock 05 November 2025 • 6 min read
Government moves to cut energy costs for UK industry by £420m from next year
Energy

Government moves to cut energy costs for UK industry by £420m from next year

Around 500 energy intensive businesses across sectors such as steel, cement, glass and chemicals offered extra discount on energy network charges

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 31 October 2025 • 3 min read
Study: Smart heat pump trial sees homes slash electricity use by a third
Energy

Study: Smart heat pump trial sees homes slash electricity use by a third

EXCLUSIVE: OVO and Nesta trial of 58 London homes fitted with smart, automated heat pumps achieves significant reduction in electricity use and energy bills

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 October 2025 • 3 min read