Shawton Energy secures £5.4m loan from Triodos Bank for first ground-mounted solar farm

Funding to help deliver project backed by 15-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with King’s Cross Estate Services
Solar developer Shawton Energy has secured a £5.4m loan from Triodos Bank UK to fund its first ground-mounted solar farm in Pembrokeshire, West Wales, which will provide clean power to the King's Cross...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis