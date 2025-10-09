Shawton Energy secures £5.4m loan from Triodos Bank for first ground-mounted solar farm

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Shawton Energy
Image:

Credit: Shawton Energy

Funding to help deliver project backed by 15-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with King’s Cross Estate Services

Solar developer Shawton Energy has secured a £5.4m loan from Triodos Bank UK to fund its first ground-mounted solar farm in Pembrokeshire, West Wales, which will provide clean power to the King's Cross...

Could corporate biodiversity efforts become a new front for greenwashing?

'Live more sustainably': Ikea debuts new Energy Services range

More on Solar

Study: Renewables generated more electricity than coal worldwide in first half of 2025
Solar

Study: Renewables generated more electricity than coal worldwide in first half of 2025

Solar and wind together outpaced growth in global electricity demand between January and June this year, according to new Ember analysis

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 October 2025 • 4 min read
Study: China's global clean tech exports valued at record $20bn in August
Solar

Study: China's global clean tech exports valued at record $20bn in August

China is further entrenching its dominance of electric vehicle, battery, and renewable energy markets, according to new Ember analysis

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 October 2025 • 3 min read
Why the UK solar market is poised to go 'through the roof'
Solar

Why the UK solar market is poised to go 'through the roof'

New data shows 1.6 million UK homes are now generating their own solar power, while the domestic market is forecast to grow eight per cent a year over the next decade

Amber Rolt
clock 03 October 2025 • 6 min read