Publishing industry debuts new emissions calculator

Professional Publishers Association launches new tool designed to help print, digital, and events businesses decarbonise in line with UK net zero targets
The Professional Publishers Association (PPA) has today launched a new tool designed to help print and digital media companies, as well as events businesses and media brands, decarbonise in line with the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis