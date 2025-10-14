Apple unveils 650MW of solar and wind capacity to match electricity used by its products

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New European clean energy projects will generate more than a million megawatt-hours of electricity by 2030 on behalf of Apple users

Apple has today announced it is backing 650MW of new renewable energy projects, in a bid to match the electricity European customers use to power their iPhones, iPads, Macbooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Oil and gas giants report they have cut carbon intensity by nearly a quarter since 2017

How photography is helping researchers crack the 'code' to climate resilient coral

More on Energy

Oil and gas giants report they have cut carbon intensity by nearly a quarter since 2017
Energy

Oil and gas giants report they have cut carbon intensity by nearly a quarter since 2017

Oil and Gas Climate Initiative claims leading firms have cut direct emissions and are stepping up efforts to curb methane impacts

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 October 2025 • 4 min read
Apple unveils 650MW of solar and wind capacity to match electricity used by its products
Energy

Apple unveils 650MW of solar and wind capacity to match electricity used by its products

New European clean energy projects will generate more than a million megawatt-hours of electricity by 2030 on behalf of Apple users

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 October 2025 • 3 min read
Centrica and National Gas complete first 'real life' hydrogen blending trial
Energy

Centrica and National Gas complete first 'real life' hydrogen blending trial

British Gas owner and gas network provider blend hydrogen into the national transmission system for the first time

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 October 2025 • 4 min read