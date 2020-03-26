policy
Calls for climate debate backed by Labour, Lib Dems, SNP, and Greens
Pressure growing on Conservatives to engage with calls for a dedicated leaders' debate on climate change
Net Zero: Report calls for 'sector specific' carbon standards
Research from Energy Systems Catapult suggests setting carbon standards could realign economic incentives to help drive rapid emissions cuts
KPMG: Europe leads field in climate change preparedness
Singapore and Hong Kong score highly for private sector readiness to cope with the challenges of climate change
Government moves to ease planning restrictions on grid-scale storage
New consultation seeks to relax planning rules to make it easier for large energy generation and storage projects to be built
Number 10 denies government is planning to merge Departments for Business, Transport, and Culture
But Sun reports suggest proposal for new 'super-ministry' is under consideration, prompting fears climate change would slip down government priority list
Survey: Most billpayers willing to spend more for clean energy
Poll of more than 2,000 adults by comparethemarket.com finds significant consumer appetite for clean energy tariffs
Cross party group of MPs urge government to deliver Green Brexit safeguards
Policy Connect launches its 'Principles for a Sustainable Brexit' report, calling for green protections and clean growth to be at centre of Brexit plan