'Forceful and accelerated': Top investor body predicts global climate policy response

Deep-reaching policy interventions through the decades ahead will be necessary to align major sectors of the economy with net-zero
Deep-reaching policy interventions through the decades ahead will be necessary to align major sectors of the economy with net-zero
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Principles for Responsible Investment analysed policy trends to formulate detailed predictions on the likely extent of government intervention in key sectors of the economy as the net zero transition progresses

The policy response to climate change has been catalysed in recent months by a range of factors from the coronavirus pandemic to the election of Joe Biden, all of which point to how interventions across...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news