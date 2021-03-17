'Forceful and accelerated': Top investor body predicts global climate policy response
Principles for Responsible Investment analysed policy trends to formulate detailed predictions on the likely extent of government intervention in key sectors of the economy as the net zero transition progresses
The policy response to climate change has been catalysed in recent months by a range of factors from the coronavirus pandemic to the election of Joe Biden, all of which point to how interventions across...
AFC Energy and Mace join forces to swap diesel for hydrogen in UK construction
The construction industry is seeking ways to replace diesel generators as a source of temporary power on construction sites
'ACE' sustainability roadmap targets waste and emissions from beverage packaging
The new roadmap is published a year after the EU first unveiled its ambitious circular economy action plan to cut waste, emissions and pollution
Apple green bonds powering major clean energy projects from Reno to Esbjerg
The investments are part of Apple's drive to achieve carbon neutrality across its business and product life cycle by 2030