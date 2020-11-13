'Laying the groundwork': Heat Pump Association calls for heating policy revamp

Major new report sets out a series of recommendations for accelerating roll out of green heat technologies, as trade body warns UK is 'significantly behind' scheduled with its heat decarbonisation efforts

The Heat Pump Association has this week published a detailed report calling for a major shake up of the heating policy landscape designed to put the UK back on track to meet its net zero decarbonisation goals.

Echoing recent warnings from the government's official advisors, the report reiterates that the UK is making limited progress in its efforts to decarbonise building heating systems, which remain one of the country's largest sources of carbon emissions. As such, it calls for an overhaul of building policies to help accelerate the roll out of green heating systems such as heat pumps, reduce fuel bills for businessesand households, curb carbon emissions, and foster installer skills.

Specifically, the report recommends introducing a maximum flow temperature of 55C in Building Regulations to be applied to replacement heating systems from 2026. It also suggests introducing into Building Regulations a requirement for Heat Loss Calculations to be carried out for all replacement heating systems from 2026. And it recommends that all heating installers have a low temperature heating and hot water qualification or equivalent, as part of accreditation scheme refresher courses.

Enacting these recommendations would "establish a lot of the heating infrastructure in homes, and skills amongst the installer base, needed for low carbon heating installations", the report predicts, thereby "laying the groundwork for wider heat pump adoption".

"This would provide the foundations for the government to regulate the phase out of fossil fuel heating systems to align with the ambitions needed to reach net zero by 2050," the report states.

"With progress significantly behind where it needs to be, according to the CCC in their latest Progress Report to Parliament there must be a clear regulatory pathway to decarbonise heat," it adds.

The CCC is just one of a number of expert bodies to warn that government inaction on heat and energy efficiency risks undermining efforts to reach the country's decarbonisation goals. A recent report from UKERC estimated that, on the current trajectory, it would take the UK 235 years to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions from buildings.

Decarbonising heat poses a huge challenge for the UK government, with the CCC estimating that it will cost around £15bn annually. Experts agree that a raft of measures are needed to accelerate the roll out of green heat systems, including a major energy efficiency upgrade programme for existing buildings, more demanding standards for new buildings, and clear and stable policies to support the roll out of green heat technologies, such as heat pumps, district heating networks, and potentially hydrogen gas systems.

The government has recently, launched a new Green Homes Grant scheme that offers grants to cover some of the costs of heat pump installations, but the scheme has been hampered by complaints that a shortage of installers meanssome households are struggling to access the scheme.

Industry groups have called on the government to extend the March deadline for the scheme and provide a longer term policy framework to support the shift towards green heating technologies.

BEIS's long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy is expected to set out a vision for how the market can be rapidly expanded and is expected later this month. The strategy will follow the launch in October of a government-convened committee that will examine the heat strategy and support the development of the policies and timelines needed to decarbonise heat and reach net zero emissions by 2050.