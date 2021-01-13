Is inaction on environmental crises leading humanity into a 'ghastly future of mass extinction'?
Today has seen some of the starkest warnings yet on how the failure to grasp the severity of the impacts that climate change and biodiversity loss will have for human could trigger conflict, disease, and mass migration - how should businesses respond?
Planet Earth is facing a "ghastly future of mass extinction, declining health, and climate-disruption upheavals" thanks to a broad failure to grasp the urgency of the biodiversity and climate crises that...
Barclays' UK retirement fund to screen for climate risk in £1.3bn growth portfolio
Climate risk and ESG factors to be integrated into £1.3bn diversified growth portfolio used for Barclays UKRF defined contribution pension scheme
The government must clarify role for businesses in delivering net zero
Eunomia's Alex Massie calls on the UK government to answer a raft of key outstanding questions to enable businesses to better support the transition to net zero
BYD and ADL to expand UK electric bus manufacturing operations
Firms announce plans to transfer assembly of electric buses from China to UK, citing need to meet growing demand of zero emission buses
Study: Urban air quality improved less during Covid-19 lockdown than previously thought
Researchers reveal NO2 emission reductions during first lockdown were lower than previously thought, amidst warnings ozone levels actually increased