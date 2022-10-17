England could face drought beyond spring 2023 as dry autumn looms

Much of England is likely to face drought conditions beyond Spring next year amid expectations of a dry autumn ahead, potentially forcing water companies to impose use restrictions on consumers, the National Drought Group (NDG) and the Environment Agency (EA) have warned.

At an NDG meeting at the end of last week - chaired by EA chief executive Sir James Bevan and attended by water companies and key farming and environmental groups - Ministers heard that projections for a dry autumn and winter could add significant strain to agriculture and environment sectors next year.

According to water companies, impending drought or drought conditions will remain beyond spring in some areas - notably in parts of the South West, South East, East and Yorkshire and East Midlands - if rainfall is below average.

It follows prolonged periods of drought across England over the past year, with huge knock-on implications for water supplies and farming, and scientists warn that such weather volatility is only set to worsen as the climate crisis deepens in the coming years.

Further projections of low rainfall across England over the coming months are only set to further exacerbate the situation, which has already caused major losses and reductions in crop yield across the farming sector this year.

"Our lives, livelihoods and nature all depend on one thing - water," warned EA chief executive and NDG chair, Sir James Bevan. "Climate change and population growth mean we need to take action now to ensure we have enough over the coming decades to manage everyday supplies, and more intense drought events."

During the NDG meeting last week, Ministers discussed actions needed over the next six months to sustain essential water supplies in preparation for spring and summer next year.

Suggestions included water companies implementing their drought plans and accelerating infrastructure plans to improve the resilience of water supplies.

Measures could also include water companies keeping their Temporary Use Bans (TUBs) in place over winter, which according to the EA means that there could be even stricter measures in place for water use following the national hosepipe bans after the record dry summer in 2022.

The meeting also heard that - if average rainfall levels return in the coming months, water companies expect water resources to recover to either normal or recovering conditions by spring next year. However, several companies forecasted that some supply areas are still likely to remain in drought or impending drought conditions.

The EA also warned that the lack of moisture in soils led to significant agricultural impacts and reduced water availability for farmers this year, adding that winter refill of farm storage reservoirs may be constrained if there is below average rainfall this winter.

Even with typical rainfall over winter, the EA warned England could still see environmental impacts in 2023 due to a lag in the environmental response to the dry weather. This could include impacts on fish populations, and a higher number of environmental incidents such as fish rescues being needed as a result of lower river flows, it explained.

September rainfall across England as a whole reached average levels for the first time in six months, but as soils are still drier than usual following low rainfall over the summer, fresh levels of rain made "little or no difference" to reservoir levels and most of the country remains in drought, the EA said.

A report by the EA states that river and groundwater levels remain low, and reservoir stocks continue to decrease at all of the reservoirs that the Environment Agency reports on.

As such, the EA has recently approved a number of water company drought permits, as well as several permits for water firms such as Yorkshire Water, Thames Water and Severn Trent to build new reservoirs in their areas, it said.

"The record-breaking temperatures, unusually low rainfall and widespread drought the country has experienced this year are a reminder that we need to adapt to ensure our water supplies are resilient and secure in future," added Water Minister Trudy Harrison. "The work of the National Drought Group is ensuring that we can manage down the risk of continuing drought conditions, so that the impact is less severe for all of us."

The EA announced that as part of its efforts to tackle the impact of drought, it has recently approved a number of water company drought permits, including a drought permit for South West Water to manage the abstraction of water from the Tamar Lakes in Cornwall and a drought permit for South East Water to manage the abstraction of water from the Ardingly - River Ouse - reservoir.

It comes as water companies continue to face scrutiny and criticism over their management of England's waterways.

According to the EA, last week Anglican Water was fined a total of £1.2m in two separate court cases after being accused of causing four pollution incidents in watercourses as a result of blockages and broken infrastructure.

One of these incidents caused the death of invertebrate life in a stream for one and a half kilometres, while another saw polluted water spread across 4km of watercourse for at least five days, the EA said.

"Serious pollution is a serious crime and I welcome these sentences from the courts," said Sir James Bevan. "The Environment Agency will pursue any water company that fails to uphold the law or protect nature, and will continue to press for the strongest possible penalties for those which do not."