'Climate Day': President Biden sets course for 'climate neutrality' with raft of executive actions

Biden has placed climate change at the heart of his policy agenda, a radical reversal of the Trump administration's indifferent attitude

New actions aim to reorient US energy policy towards clean power sources, while directing federal agencies to procure clean energy and zero-emissions vehicles

Joe Biden has thrust the US back to the forefront of international climate efforts with a raft of executive actions aimed at tackling oil and gas drilling and fossil fuel subsidies while driving investment in clean technologies.

Titled Tackling the climate crisis at home and abroad, the new Executive Order directs all federal agencies to procure carbon-free electricity and zero-emissions vehicles - providing a major new market for renewables developers and electric vehicle (EVs) manufacturers to serve the federal government's thousand of buildings and massive vehicle fleet - and calls for renewed efforts to "double renewable energy production from offshore wind by 2030"..

It also instructs the Department of the Interior to "pause on entering into new oil and natural gas leases on public lands" and "launch a rigorous review of all existing leasing and permitting practices related to fossil fuel development". And it directs federal agencies to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies while seeking out opportunities to drive the "innovation, commercialisation, and deployment of clean energy technologies and infrastructure".

Alongside this reorientation of the country's energy policy, the order establishes climate as an "essential element" of US foreign policy and national security, sets a goal of "conserving at least 30 per cent of our lands and oceans by 2030", and "kicks off the process" of developing national emission reduction targets.

Hopes are now building that Biden could announce ambitious new emissions goals as part of a new national climate action plan at an international climate summit the US is planning to host on Earth Day on 22 April.

The wide-ranging new executive order delivers the second major advance for US climate policy inside a week, after Biden used his first day in office to formally request the US return to the Paris Agreement and sign a sweeping order blocking the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and launching an urgent review of all the environmental regulations that were rolled back during the Trump era.

The latest executive actions also aim to establish the institutions necessary for the development of consistent, rigorous climate policy throughout Biden's tenure as President. For example, they approve plans for a White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy, led by the first-ever National Climate Advisory and Deputy National Climate Advisor, creating an office within the White House responsible for implementing Biden's climate agenda. They also create a National Climate Task Force, assembling leaders from 21 federal agencies and departments to guide and implement national climate policy.

"This is the single biggest day for climate action in more than a decade, and what makes it all the better is that President Biden and Vice-President Harris are just getting started," said Gene Karpinski, President of the League of Conservation Voters.

Biden's battery of executive orders has been nicknamed "climate day" by environmental campaigners. As a whole, the move "puts the United States on an irreversible path to a net-zero economy by 2050", the White House said in a statement.