Greggs' vegan steak bakes hit shops as Costa launches vegan toastie
High street food chains kick-off Veganuary 2020 with expansion of plant-based offerings following huge success of vegan sausage roll
Bloomberg to introduce 'Meatless Monday' to cut its catering carbon footprint
Canteens at firm's New York and New Jersey offices will boost number of plant-based meal options, cutting out meat entirely every Monday
Burger King and Mars beef up vegan offerings
'Rebel Whopper' and vegan Galaxy join the ranks of plant-based foods
Schools and hospitals should offer plant-based dishes to cut emissions, says climate watchdog
CCC report on behaviour change needed to hit net zero goal also calls for a frequent flier levy and scrapping of air miles schemes
Cities commit to climate-friendly food procurement
Eating more sustainably and avoiding food waste could cut greenhouse gas emissions from food by more than 60 per cent, according to the C40 Cities group
Brewdog launches Beyond Meat 'hybrid burger'
New burger features 50 per cent plant-based Beyond Meat mince, and 50 per cent real beef mince
Freshly farmed in-store: M&S to grow herbs inside clutch of London shops
Retailer teams up with vertical farming specialist Infarm to cultivate basil, mint, parsley, and coriander in six London stores
'We are running out of time': Nestlé commits to net zero by 2050
World's largest food and drink company promises to align with 1.5C pathway by selling more plant-based food and drink, bolstering carbon sinks, and switching to green power
Catering giant Sodexo launches planet-friendly menus worldwide
Sodexo to roll out 40 plant-based recipes using ingredients that support a sustainable food system
Lewis Hamilton revs up new plant-based burger chain
Racing driver says the Neat Burger restaurant chain aims to 'revolutionise the way we view meat-free food'
BusinessGreen puts vegan meat to the test in a plant-based BBQ cook-off
A flurry of plant-based products have hit the UK market claiming to taste as good as real meat, but did they live up to expectations when BusinessGreen put them on the BBQ?
KFC to hold US trial of vegan 'chicken' nuggets
Fast-food chain picks up on meat-free trend with test product made from plant protein
Greggs to produce vegan versions of hit products
Bakery chain which has seen sales soar since the launch of its vegan sausage roll unveils new plan to chase the plant-based pound
Milk-alternatives brand Rebel Kitchen claims 'carbon neutral' status
Company offsets CO2 from entire business supply chain by partnering with two rainforest protection projects in Peru
Have a butchers at this: Suffolk butchers to sell vegan meat alternatives
Thurston Butchers in Bury St Edmonds believes it will be first in the UK to stock plant-based chicken and bacon alternatives from vegan supplier THIS
IPCC on land use: What do the latest warnings mean for businesses?
The headlines have been filled today with stark warnings from scientists about the state of the world's land masses - how will this impact the business community?
Review: Is THIS the most realistic plant-based 'chicken' and 'bacon' yet?
BusinessGreen gives its verdict on UK start-up THIS and its attempt to create realistic alternatives to meat from plant-based ingredients
Global briefing: Australia approves Adani coal mine
BusinessGreen brings you all the green news from around the world this week
Quorn sales rise as demand for vegan food stays strong
Runaway success of the Greggs' vegan sausage roll propels growth for Quorn
Pret to gobble up EAT to expand 'Veggie Pret' brand
Sandwich chain plans to convert 'as many as possible' EAT stores into vegetarian Pret A Manger outlets
Insect carbonara, algae milk, and space farms? Sainsbury's explores greener future for food
Supermarket report considers dietary trends five, 30, and 150 years into the future, estimating a quarter of Brits could be vegetarian by 2025
Dropping red meat from one meal a week could slash emissions eight per cent, study shows
Encouraging UK consumers to swap red meat for plant-based alternatives for just one additional meal a week could slash the UK's emissions by more than eight per cent, a new analysis has found
Global Briefing: Kale United takes stake in vegan pea pioneer
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
Burger King launches vegan Whopper: 'Nobody can tell the difference'
Fast-food giant develops burger with Impossible Foods