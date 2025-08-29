Billie Eilish: Plant-based menu halves food emissions at Manchester gigs

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Petros Studio
Image:

Credit: Petros Studio

Co-op Live confirms entirely plant-based menu slashed food procurement emissions at recent Manchester shows

Manchester venue Co-op Live has revealed how it delivered "transformational emissions savings" of almost 50 per cent during its four sold-out nights of Billie Eilish's recent UK tour by offering a fully...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Incredibly tough': Study reveals how climate impacts are taking a toll on farmers' mental health

Study: Climate-driven wildfires reversing clean air progress in the US and Canada

More on Supply chain

Tesco beefs up sustainable farming incentive schemes
Supply chain

Tesco beefs up sustainable farming incentive schemes

More than 400 farmers in the supermarket's sustainable farming groups are to be offered additional financial incentives if they deliver on environmental goals

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 August 2025 • 3 min read
Study: 'Unnecessary' food miles multiplying carbon footprint of vegetables
Supply chain

Study: 'Unnecessary' food miles multiplying carbon footprint of vegetables

Riverford study claims Brits are increasingly frustrated with supermarkets stocking imported fruit and veg when the same produce is in season on UK farms

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 August 2025 • 5 min read
Billie Eilish: Plant-based menu halves food emissions at Manchester gigs
Supply chain

Billie Eilish: Plant-based menu halves food emissions at Manchester gigs

Co-op Live confirms entirely plant-based menu slashed food procurement emissions at recent Manchester shows

Amber Rolt
clock 29 August 2025 • 2 min read